BOSTON - Wise Up PR has been named global public relations agency of record for Emesent, an Australian autonomous mapping technology company. The agency will oversee corporate messaging, content and media relations to raise Emesent's profile across industries including construction, mining, defense and geospatial technology. Wise Up has already supported the launch of Emesent's GX1 mapping scanner and handled media relations for the company's recent $17 million funding announcement. The appointment expands Wise Up's portfolio of deep technology and autonomous systems clients.



NEW YORK - Diffusion has been named US public relations agency of record for Stefanini Group, a global technology consultancy with more than 35,000 employees operating in more than 100 countries. Diffusion will lead a US media relations program focused on positioning Stefanini as an AI leader through executive thought leadership, newsjacking and original research. The appointment comes as Stefanini increases its focus on North America as a growth market, following the appointment of Guilherme Stefanini as CEO of North America and APAC.



CHICAGO - Zapwater Communications has been selected by Edwards Realty Company to lead social media strategy, content creation and influencer marketing for the repositioning of Block 37, a retail and entertainment destination in downtown Chicago. Edwards Realty acquired the property in October and plans to transform it into an experiential destination featuring retail, entertainment, cultural programming and events. Zapwater, which has previously worked with Edwards Realty, will support the property's new branding and introduce its transformation to Chicago residents and visitors.

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