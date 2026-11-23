ASHBURN, VA - Charlene Wheeless, a former chief communications officer at Bechtel and Raytheon, has launched Wheeless Advisory Group, a firm combining executive coaching, leadership development and communications counsel. The firm has two practices: leadership & coaching, which works with senior executives and leadership teams on transitions, succession and organizational challenges, and communications advisory, which counsels CEOs, CCOs and executive teams on reputation, crises, organizational change and AI. Wheeless, a former chair of Page, has held senior communications roles at four companies and is a founding partner of CommsCollectiv. The launch formalizes and expands the advisory and coaching work she has developed over the past five years.



NEW YORK - Attention Comms has partnered with Sequencr AI to launch Purpose & Perception, an AI reputation intelligence offering for purpose-driven businesses, nonprofits, foundations and social enterprises. The service combines Sequencr AI's Stratum platform with Attention Comms' strategic communications expertise to assess how AI platforms describe organizations, recognize their leadership on key issues and evaluate their stated commitments. It also examines the news coverage, social media and other information shaping those responses, providing recommendations to improve how organizations are represented in AI-generated answers.



NEW YORK - The Public Relations Global Network has launched PRGN Tech, an international group bringing together technology communications specialists from its member agencies. The initiative includes 21 agencies across 16 national and regional markets, with more than 70 specialists working in 14 languages. The group will support cross-border communications programs for technology companies, with expertise spanning AI, cybersecurity and emerging technologies. PRGN Tech is co-led by Alessandra Malvermi, managing partner of Sound PR in Italy, and Hanan Kamir, CEO of KAMIR in Israel.



NEW YORK - CIIC PR has joined Pangaea Network as its official US member agency, expanding its international capabilities in travel, tourism and hospitality communications. The partnership gives CIIC access to independent agency partners across 35 markets, offering PR, digital communications, influencer marketing and travel trade representation. CIIC, which has offices in New York, Miami and Los Angeles, will also support international travel and hospitality brands seeking to expand their presence in the US.



ATLANTA - Calysto Communications has formed a strategic partnership with Haas Marketing Company to help B2B technology companies improve their visibility across traditional media, search engines and AI platforms. The partnership combines Calysto's expertise in PR, analyst relations and executive thought leadership with Haas Marketing's capabilities in search engine optimization, answer engine optimization and generative AI engine optimization. The firms will offer integrated communications programs, including AI search visibility assessments, content development and measurement across media and digital channels.

MENAFN23112026000219011063ID1112007530