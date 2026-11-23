ASBURY PARK, NJ - Moxie Strategies has promoted Megan Cryan to partner, effective January 1, 2027. Cryan, who joined the agency in 2024 as New Jersey state president and executive vice president of public affairs, will continue leading its New Jersey office and public affairs practice while taking on a broader role in the firm's strategic direction and growth. She previously served as senior vice president of strategic communications at Avōq, working across sectors including clean energy and higher education. The promotion follows a period of expansion for Moxie, which was named PRovoke Media's 2026 Global New Agency of the Year and North America's Best New Agency.



NEW YORK - Infinite has appointed Jill Steinman vice president of crisis and litigation. Steinman joins after seven years at Reevemark, where she advised companies, boards and senior executives on litigation, regulatory scrutiny, reputation management, leadership transitions and other complex communications matters. Her appointment follows Infinite's acquisitions of Dukas Linden Public Relations and Greentarget UK, which have expanded the firm's capabilities and transatlantic presence.



NEW YORK - Finn Partners has promoted Christina Gnozzo, Natalie Wayt and Chad Belisario to partners in its North American travel practice. Gnozzo, based in New York, joined Finn in 2021 and works with luxury hospitality and travel clients, including Songtsam Resorts and Nomadic Expeditions. Wayt, based in Los Angeles, co-leads the agency's West Coast travel practice and joined Hawkins International in 2018, before its acquisition by Finn. Belisario, also based in Los Angeles, co-leads the West Coast practice and brings nearly 30 years of experience in travel, hospitality and consumer communications. The promotions follow a year in which Finn's North American travel practice grew nearly 10%, adding 17 new clients.



BOSTON - Elevate Communications has appointed Sam Valentine head of digital, social and creator services. Valentine joins after nearly five years at TikTok, where he led brand partnerships and worked with fashion and luxury brands on advertising, e-commerce and digital media strategies. In his new role, he will oversee Elevate's digital practice, including social strategy, creator and influencer partnerships, paid media, client relationships and new business development.



NEW YORK - MSQ Sport + Entertainment has appointed Michael Goon executive vice president as the agency expands its North American operations. Goon brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, most recently serving as vice president of marketing at Cirkul. He previously held senior marketing roles at Anheuser-Busch and worked with brands including Samsung, Visa, Dick's Sporting Goods and Chobani. At MSQ, he will oversee key client relationships and work across PR, sponsorship, creator marketing and earned creative.



MINNEAPOLIS - Rise and Shine and Partners has named Keith Schubert senior communications manager, a newly created role focused on raising the independent agency's profile. Schubert joins from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, where he spent four years covering the Twin Cities business community, including finance, professional services and sports business. He will lead the agency's communications efforts, including media relations and thought leadership. The appointment comes as Rise and Shine reports having nearly tripled its revenue over the past two years.



NEW YORK - Citizen Relations has announced seven promotions across its US operations, led by Aly Sturm's elevation to executive vice president, overseeing the agency's corporate and crisis communications practice and Reputation+ offering. Lauren McNutt and Krista Sparks Kiner have been promoted to senior vice president, while Danielle Ippolito has been named vice president of operations. Mary-Kate McCarthy and Stephanie Lett have been promoted to director, and Emily Deime to associate director. The promotions follow a year of growth for the agency.

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