Corporate People News In Brief (November 23, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MIAMI - TelevisaUnivision has promoted Alyssa Bernstein to head of corporate communications following the departure of chief communications officer Oscar Suris in August. Bernstein, who joined the company in 2022 and became senior vice president of corporate communications in 2023, will oversee media relations, executive and financial communications, corporate branding and social media. She previously held communications roles at Paramount, CBS and ABC News. Bernstein will continue reporting to chief human resources officer Karina Awad.
NEW YORK - Broadridge has named Lauren Boyman chief marketing and communications officer, effective November 23. Boyman joins from KPMG, where she was partner and chief marketing officer of KPMG Americas. She previously held leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Colgate-Palmolive and McKinsey & Company. Based in New York, Boyman will oversee global marketing and communications, including brand strategy, digital marketing, corporate communications and thought leadership. She will join the company's executive leadership team.
RED BANK, NJ - OceanFirst Bank has named Ricky Diaz chief communications officer, overseeing marketing and communications. Diaz joins after two and a half years at Joele Frank. His appointment comes as OceanFirst expands its presence across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic following its combination with Flushing Bank and grows businesses including Premier Banking.
BOULDER, CO - The Brewers Association has named Meg Papanastassiou director of marketing and communications. Papanastassiou joins from Backbone Media, where she was marketing director, overseeing marketing and communications for the agency and its sister agency, Rygr. She has more than a decade of experience in PR and integrated marketing, including work with New Belgium Brewing, Boston Beer Company, BrewDog and Truly Hard Seltzer. In her new role, she will oversee marketing and communications strategy, member engagement and promotion of the association's events and competitions.
GREENWICH, CT - Eagle Point Credit Management has appointed Sarah Meehan head of corporate communications. Meehan joins from Bridgewater Associates, where she spent 16 years in communications and client engagement roles, most recently as deputy head of external communications and affairs. At Eagle Point, she will oversee corporate communications strategy, branding, external communications, thought leadership and digital strategy. She reports to Kenneth Onorio, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
LOS ANGELES - Banc of California has appointed Taylor Brodarick senior vice president and head of investor relations. Brodarick joins from Western Alliance Bancorporation, where he spent four years as investor relations and corporate development director. He previously held equity research roles at Hovde Group and Guggenheim Securities. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Brodarick reports to CFO Joe Kauder and will oversee investor relations strategy and communications with shareholders and analysts.
NEW YORK - Broadridge has named Lauren Boyman chief marketing and communications officer, effective November 23. Boyman joins from KPMG, where she was partner and chief marketing officer of KPMG Americas. She previously held leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Colgate-Palmolive and McKinsey & Company. Based in New York, Boyman will oversee global marketing and communications, including brand strategy, digital marketing, corporate communications and thought leadership. She will join the company's executive leadership team.
RED BANK, NJ - OceanFirst Bank has named Ricky Diaz chief communications officer, overseeing marketing and communications. Diaz joins after two and a half years at Joele Frank. His appointment comes as OceanFirst expands its presence across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic following its combination with Flushing Bank and grows businesses including Premier Banking.
BOULDER, CO - The Brewers Association has named Meg Papanastassiou director of marketing and communications. Papanastassiou joins from Backbone Media, where she was marketing director, overseeing marketing and communications for the agency and its sister agency, Rygr. She has more than a decade of experience in PR and integrated marketing, including work with New Belgium Brewing, Boston Beer Company, BrewDog and Truly Hard Seltzer. In her new role, she will oversee marketing and communications strategy, member engagement and promotion of the association's events and competitions.
GREENWICH, CT - Eagle Point Credit Management has appointed Sarah Meehan head of corporate communications. Meehan joins from Bridgewater Associates, where she spent 16 years in communications and client engagement roles, most recently as deputy head of external communications and affairs. At Eagle Point, she will oversee corporate communications strategy, branding, external communications, thought leadership and digital strategy. She reports to Kenneth Onorio, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
LOS ANGELES - Banc of California has appointed Taylor Brodarick senior vice president and head of investor relations. Brodarick joins from Western Alliance Bancorporation, where he spent four years as investor relations and corporate development director. He previously held equity research roles at Hovde Group and Guggenheim Securities. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Brodarick reports to CFO Joe Kauder and will oversee investor relations strategy and communications with shareholders and analysts.
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