Singapore, November 19, 2026, StraitsX, OCBC and Standard Chartered have completed a proof of concept designed to improve interoperability between tokenised deposit systems operated by different banks. The project demonstrates how financial institutions could move value between separate blockchain-based banking environments without depending entirely on bilateral prefunding arrangements.

The trial was conducted under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Project BLOOM initiative and focused on enabling payments between tokenised deposits issued by the participating institutions. The results provide another example of how shared settlement infrastructure could support the development of institutional digital money. straitsx

Background

Tokenised deposits represent claims against commercial banks in digital form and can be recorded on distributed ledger networks.

Banks have been exploring these instruments because they could support faster payments, automated financial processes and round-the-clock settlement.

However, separate institutions may develop their own tokenised deposit systems using different platforms and technical standards.

This creates an interoperability challenge. A digital deposit issued by one bank cannot automatically move into another bank's tokenised deposit environment without appropriate arrangements.

The issue becomes increasingly important as more financial institutions experiment with blockchain-based payment infrastructure.

Key Developments

The proof of concept brought together StraitsX, OCBC and Standard Chartered to test payment flows involving tokenised deposits issued by the two banks.

StraitsX provided shared settlement infrastructure to coordinate payment instructions and transaction information between the separate banking environments.

The tested process included payment initiation, compliance screening, liquidity checks, settlement and transaction confirmation.

The participants successfully completed US dollar payment flows outside conventional banking cut-off windows.

According to the companies, the model enabled near-real-time settlement across the participating tokenised deposit ecosystems.

The project also demonstrated the potential to reduce the need for bilateral prefunding arrangements, which can require institutions to maintain liquidity with multiple counterparties.

The initiative was conducted under Project BLOOM, through which MAS and industry participants are exploring the practical applications of tokenised money and financial infrastructure. straitsx

Industry Implications

The trial addresses one of the major obstacles facing institutional adoption of tokenised deposits.

Even if individual banks successfully develop blockchain-based money systems, their benefits remain limited if those systems cannot communicate with one another.

Shared settlement infrastructure could help connect separate banking networks while allowing institutions to retain their existing operational and compliance responsibilities.

For businesses, wider interoperability could eventually improve cross-border payments and liquidity management.

For financial institutions, it could reduce the complexity of maintaining multiple prefunded accounts across different payment partners.

However, the model remains at the proof-of-concept stage. Legal responsibilities, settlement finality, operational risk and regulatory approvals must be addressed before broader commercial deployment.

What's Next

The participating institutions will need to assess the legal, operational and commercial arrangements required to move from controlled testing toward practical implementation.

The project adds to Singapore's broader effort to develop connected digital money infrastructure capable of supporting institutional payments across different financial networks.