London, England, United Kingdom, November 20, 2026, Cryptocurrency investigators have identified a significant increase in laundering activity involving Bitcoin linked to the October Binance security breach, with at least 2,310 BTC, worth approximately $149 million at the time of reporting, moved through CoinJoin transactions.

Blockchain analytics company Elliptic reported that the activity accelerated during the week, as attackers attempted to make the movement of stolen funds more difficult to trace. The findings highlight the continuing challenges facing investigators even after exchanges and law enforcement agencies have successfully identified and frozen substantial portions of stolen cryptocurrency. The Block

Background

The Binance incident involved approximately $6.34 billion in digital assets and triggered one of the industry's largest cryptocurrency recovery operations.

Investigators have monitored the movement of funds across several blockchain networks, identifying transfers between wallets and exchanges.

One challenge is that cryptocurrency transactions can be exchanged between different networks and assets, creating additional steps for investigators attempting to follow the original funds.

CoinJoin is a Bitcoin transaction coordination technique that combines inputs from multiple users into a shared transaction. This can make it more difficult to determine which output belongs to which original participant.

Although CoinJoin has legitimate privacy applications, it can also complicate investigations involving stolen funds.

Key Developments

Elliptic reported that at least 2,310 BTC, valued at approximately $149 million, had passed through CoinJoin transactions linked to the laundering operation.

Around 90% of the identified activity occurred after Tuesday, November 17.

The investigation also identified transfers involving approximately 488,000 ETH, valued at roughly $860 million, from five wallets associated with the attackers.

Some of those funds were converted into Bitcoin through THORChain before being moved through mixing transactions.

Elliptic identified Kruw, a Wasabi Wallet coordinator, as being involved in organising the CoinJoin transactions. Coordinators facilitate transaction coordination but do not necessarily take custody of participating users' funds.

Importantly, Elliptic said that the 18,720 BTC stolen directly from Binance remained untouched at the time of its report. The Bitcoin being mixed had originated from exchanges involving other stolen digital assets, including ETH, XRP and SOL.

The analytics firm estimated that approximately $2.35 billion remained in wallets associated with the theft, while around $2.85 billion had been frozen. The Block

Industry Implications

The findings demonstrate that freezing a portion of stolen cryptocurrency does not eliminate the challenge of tracking the remaining assets.

Investigators must follow transactions across different blockchains, identify conversion points and monitor privacy-enhancing transaction methods.

For exchanges and blockchain analytics companies, the case reinforces the importance of continuous transaction monitoring and cooperation with law enforcement.

It also highlights the distinction between transaction privacy and criminal activity. CoinJoin has legitimate uses, and its use alone does not establish that a participant is involved in laundering.

What's Next

Investigators are expected to continue monitoring wallets associated with the breach and identifying movements that could provide opportunities for asset recovery.

The continuing investigation will also test how effectively blockchain analytics firms and cryptocurrency service providers can respond when attackers move funds through increasingly complex transaction structures.