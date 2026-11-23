Washington, United States, November 20, 2026, The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has provided further clarity on how blockchain-based trading platforms could enter the American derivatives market, outlining regulatory pathways for decentralised and onchain exchanges seeking to serve retail customers.

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig said platforms such as Hyperliquid could operate in the United States by registering as an exchange or partnering with an already registered market operator. His comments indicate that blockchain-based trading infrastructure will not receive automatic exemptions from existing derivatives regulations simply because transactions take place onchain. CoinDesk+1

Background

Decentralised trading platforms have grown significantly as cryptocurrency users seek alternatives to traditional centralised exchanges.

Platforms offering perpetual futures allow traders to take leveraged positions on cryptocurrency prices without owning the underlying assets.

Some onchain platforms have also expanded into markets linked to stocks, commodities and foreign exchange.

However, offering derivatives to US retail customers involves regulatory requirements covering exchange registration, clearing, customer protections and market oversight.

The expansion of onchain trading has therefore raised questions about how existing financial regulations apply to platforms that operate using smart contracts and blockchain-based settlement systems.

Key Developments

During remarks at The Hill and The Block's Capitol Crypto Forum, Selig outlined two potential routes for onchain trading platforms seeking access to US retail customers.

The first is to obtain the necessary exchange registration and regulatory permissions directly.

The second is to partner with an existing registered exchange that can provide the required regulated market structure.

Selig pointed to Backpack's recent US regulatory approvals as an example of how a cryptocurrency-native platform could pursue the first route.

The approvals included registration as a Futures Commission Merchant, Designated Contract Market and Derivatives Clearing Organization.

The CFTC chairman also stressed that blockchain-based platforms would remain subject to the same applicable rules as traditional derivatives exchanges.

His comments covered the regulatory treatment of perpetual futures and the agency's position on derivatives markets operating through decentralised infrastructure. The Block+1

Industry Implications

The clarification could influence how major decentralised trading platforms approach the US market.

For platforms such as Hyperliquid, regulatory access may create opportunities to serve a larger customer base while maintaining blockchain-based trading infrastructure.

It could also encourage partnerships between decentralised protocols and licensed financial institutions.

However, obtaining regulatory approval may require significant changes to governance, compliance, customer onboarding and risk management.

The development is important because it suggests that US regulators are considering how existing frameworks can accommodate new trading technologies rather than treating all onchain activity as automatically outside their jurisdiction.

What's Next

The next stage will depend on how individual platforms respond to the regulatory pathways outlined by the CFTC.

Market participants will be watching for new registrations, exchange partnerships and further guidance on the treatment of decentralised derivatives markets.