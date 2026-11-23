Cayman Islands, November 20, 2026, Polygon has activated its Purley upgrade on the main network, introducing changes to validator operations and bridge verification as the blockchain platform continues strengthening its underlying infrastructure.

The upgrade became active at block 58,280,000 on November 20, according to the project's official release. It introduces additional authentication requirements for validator voting information and changes to how bridge events are confirmed before they can be processed. Polygon Community Forum

Background

Polygon uses a network of validators to support transaction processing, consensus and communication between different blockchain components.

Its Heimdall layer plays an important role in validator coordination and related network operations.

Bridge infrastructure is particularly important because it enables assets and information to move between blockchain networks.

However, bridges have historically represented a significant security challenge for the cryptocurrency industry. Weak verification procedures or compromised messages can create opportunities for unauthorised transactions.

Strengthening the way validators authenticate information and confirm bridge events is therefore an important part of maintaining network security.

Key Developments

Polygon released Heimdall version 0.14.0 for its mainnet and Amoy test network, marking the public release of the Purley hard fork.

The mainnet activation took place at 01:39:38 UTC on November 20, at block 58,280,000.

One of the central changes involves validator vote extensions. The upgrade requires these extensions to be signed and authenticated within the relevant blocks.

It also introduces additional checks before bridge events can be acted upon, strengthening the verification process used by the network.

Another change concerns stake updates, which must now be admitted using the validator's next expected nonce.

The upgrade also modifies how expired checkpoint buffers are handled, ensuring that they remain available until an approved replacement checkpoint is introduced.

Polygon's announcement confirms that the relevant activation heights have already been reached on both mainnet and Amoy. Polygon Community Forum

Industry Implications

The upgrade reflects the importance of maintaining reliable security controls as blockchain networks support increasingly complex financial applications.

Bridge verification is particularly significant because cross-chain infrastructure can expose multiple networks to risks associated with incorrectly authenticated messages.

Improved validator authentication and checkpoint handling may help strengthen the reliability of Polygon's network operations.

For developers and businesses building on Polygon, network upgrades can also influence infrastructure requirements, validator compatibility and application operations.

However, protocol upgrades must be assessed over time. Their practical security benefits depend on successful implementation, validator adoption and continued monitoring.

What's Next

Validators and infrastructure operators must ensure they are running compatible Heimdall software following the upgrade.

The next stage will involve observing network performance and assessing the effects of the new verification requirements on bridge operations and validator coordination.