New York, United States, November 20, 2026, Institutional investment managers increased their exposure to US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products during the third quarter of 2026, pushing reported holdings to a new record despite several previous quarters of net selling.

Research published by Galaxy Research, based on regulatory filings submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, showed that reporting investment managers added the equivalent of 49,229 BTC between July and September. Their combined reported holdings reached approximately 356,491 BTC-equivalent, valued at $29.78 billion at the end of the quarter.

Background

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products have become an important investment channel for institutions seeking exposure to Bitcoin through conventional financial markets.

These products allow asset managers, financial advisers and other eligible investors to gain Bitcoin exposure without directly managing cryptocurrency wallets or private keys.

Institutional participation is commonly assessed through Form 13F filings, which disclose certain investment positions held by qualifying managers.

Although these filings provide useful information about reported holdings, they do not represent every investor category and do not show all short positions or derivatives exposure.

Key Developments

Galaxy Research found that reporting managers increased their Bitcoin ETP holdings by 49,229 BTC-equivalent during the third quarter.

This was the largest quarterly net addition since the second quarter of 2025 and exceeded the 47,054 BTC-equivalent that reporting managers had collectively sold over the previous three quarters.

A total of 2,166 reporting managers held approximately 356,491 BTC-equivalent across the tracked products.

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust accounted for approximately 232,453 BTC-equivalent, representing 65.2% of the reported institutional holdings.

Other notable buyers included Wells Fargo, Brevan Howard, Bank of America, Millennium Management and Jane Street.

The report also found that wealth advisers and financial advisory platforms represented an increasingly important part of institutional ownership.

However, the figures reflect positions as of September 30 and should not be interpreted as current November holdings. Galaxy also noted that Bitcoin ETP holdings had declined after the quarter-end reporting period. Galaxy

Industry Implications

The figures demonstrate that institutional participation in Bitcoin investment products continued during a period when market sentiment was more cautious.

The return of institutional buying could indicate that some investment managers view Bitcoin as a longer-term portfolio allocation rather than simply a short-term trading opportunity.

For ETF providers, increased institutional participation could strengthen the role of regulated investment products in the broader digital asset market.

However, the concentration of holdings among a relatively small number of large institutions also deserves attention.

Furthermore, 13F filings provide only a partial picture of market exposure. They cannot establish whether reported positions are fully directional investments or part of hedged strategies.

What's Next

Investors will be watching subsequent regulatory filings to determine whether institutional accumulation continues into the fourth quarter.

Future disclosures may also reveal whether financial advisers and wealth management platforms maintain their growing participation in Bitcoin investment products.