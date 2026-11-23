Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, November 20, 2026, Sky Protocol processed more than $2 billion in USDS stablecoin redemptions on November 19 as users converted their holdings into USDC through its Peg Stability Module. The substantial withdrawal activity drew attention to the protocol's liquidity arrangements and raised questions about how decentralised finance platforms manage large-scale redemption demand.

Sky said USDS maintained its dollar peg throughout the activity and disputed claims connecting the protocol to certain illicit financial flows. The development highlights the importance of liquidity transparency and redemption infrastructure for stablecoins operating within decentralised financial markets. Cointelegraph+1

Background

USDS is a stablecoin associated with the Sky ecosystem, which evolved from the MakerDAO decentralised finance protocol.

Stablecoins are designed to maintain a relatively stable value, but confidence in their redemption mechanisms is essential to maintaining market stability.

Sky's Peg Stability Module allows users to exchange USDS for supported stablecoins, including USDC, at a predetermined conversion rate.

This mechanism provides an additional route for users seeking to convert their holdings into another digital dollar asset.

However, large redemption volumes can place pressure on the liquidity available within a protocol's conversion infrastructure, making reserve availability and transparent reporting particularly important.

Key Developments

Sky reported that users exchanged more than $2 billion worth of USDS for USDC through the Peg Stability Module on November 19.

The redemptions occurred amid attention surrounding a CoinDesk investigation that identified approximately $518 million in transactions linked to illicit activity passing through a reserve associated with the Sky ecosystem.

Sky disputed parts of the reporting and said certain transactions had been automatically routed through its infrastructure by trading applications.

The protocol also stated that USDS maintained its one-dollar value throughout the redemption activity.

According to its November 20 statement, the amount of USDC held within the Peg Stability Module did not fall below $800 million and had recovered to more than $1.1 billion.

The figures provide an indication of the liquidity available within the conversion facility during a period of significant user activity. Cointelegraph+1

Industry Implications

The episode demonstrates how confidence in stablecoins depends on more than the stated value of their underlying assets.

Users also need confidence that redemption mechanisms can continue operating when large numbers of holders seek to convert their tokens.

For decentralised finance platforms, maintaining sufficient liquidity and providing clear information about reserve movements are essential to managing market confidence.

The incident also illustrates the importance of distinguishing between transactions passing through a financial protocol and direct involvement in the underlying activity.

A transaction's appearance within a protocol's infrastructure does not, by itself, establish wrongdoing by the protocol or its users.

What's Next

Market participants will be monitoring USDS redemption activity, liquidity levels and further disclosures from the Sky ecosystem.

The protocol's ability to maintain reliable conversion services during periods of elevated demand will remain an important factor in assessing its stablecoin infrastructure.

Further clarification concerning the disputed transaction flows may also influence how investors evaluate the ecosystem's risk controls and transparency.