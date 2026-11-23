NHS Rolls Out ‘World’s Largest’ AI Breast Cancer Screening Trial
(MENAFN) The NHS has begun inviting almost 700,000 women to join what it called the “world’s largest” trial of AI-assisted breast cancer screening, the UK health service announced Monday.
The three-year study will assess whether artificial intelligence can sharpen early detection of breast cancer while easing the burden on specialist clinicians, the NHS said in a statement.
The service outlined how the technology will be deployed. “The AI-assisted reading tool will be used to assist clinicians in reviewing images collected from routine mammograms,” the NHS said.
The government is bankrolling the £10 million ($13.1 million) trial through the National Institute for Health and Care Research. The University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are leading the study in close collaboration with NHS England.
Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, stressed that the gap between catching breast cancer early and finding it at a late stage is “profound.”
“AI tools have enormous potential to help transform diagnosis so we can find more cancers sooner and free up doctors’ time for vital cancer care and treatment,” Johnson said.
The three-year study will assess whether artificial intelligence can sharpen early detection of breast cancer while easing the burden on specialist clinicians, the NHS said in a statement.
The service outlined how the technology will be deployed. “The AI-assisted reading tool will be used to assist clinicians in reviewing images collected from routine mammograms,” the NHS said.
The government is bankrolling the £10 million ($13.1 million) trial through the National Institute for Health and Care Research. The University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are leading the study in close collaboration with NHS England.
Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, stressed that the gap between catching breast cancer early and finding it at a late stage is “profound.”
“AI tools have enormous potential to help transform diagnosis so we can find more cancers sooner and free up doctors’ time for vital cancer care and treatment,” Johnson said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment