The Union health ministry has shortlisted the candidates from 28 applicants for interviews, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint. The shortlist has been cleared by a three-member screening panel under revised recruitment rules that expanded eligibility for the post of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

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