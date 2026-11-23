MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Canada have discussed prospects for establishing air links between the two countries, including potential codeshare arrangements between their airlines, Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the seventh International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7), during a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairwoman of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Transport, and Patrick Quensoe, Deputy Director of Canada's Office of the Chief Negotiator for Air Transport.

The sides highlighted the importance of direct air connectivity for strengthening bilateral ties, promoting tourism and business contacts, and improving transport accessibility between the countries.

As an initial step, they considered the possibility of codeshare cooperation between airlines from Kazakhstan and Canada. Such arrangements could expand route options, provide passengers with additional connections and lay the groundwork for further development of air services.

The officials also exchanged updates on preparations for signing a bilateral air services agreement, reviewed the status of relevant domestic procedures and discussed the next steps needed to finalize the document.

Both sides confirmed their interest in further cooperation on expanding air connectivity and strengthening the legal framework governing civil aviation relations.