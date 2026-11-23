







DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExcelMindCyber has added AI governance to its cybersecurity training. The update gives career switchers a direct path into AI risk and compliance roles. A few years ago, these roles were rare. Today, more US companies need them.

ExcelMindCyber is led by cybersecurity expert and author Tolulope Michael. The company trains people with no tech background for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) jobs. Its goal is clear. It wants to be the best cybersecurity bootcamp in the US for people changing careers.

Why AI Governance, Why Now

Companies now use AI in hiring, lending, health care, and customer service. Each use brings new risk. Laws like the EU AI Act and new US state rules mean companies must prove their AI is safe and fair. Yet only 43% of organizations have a formal AI governance policy, according to the PEX Report 2025/26. Someone has to write those policies, test those controls, and report to leaders. That person is an AI governance professional.

"Every company is buying AI. Very few know how to control it," said Tolulope Michael, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of ExcelMindCyber. "That gap is a job. My students already know risk and compliance. Now they can apply it to AI. That puts them ahead of most of the market."

What Students Will Learn

The new AI governance training builds on the GRC skills students already learn. It focuses on the questions companies struggle to answer:



Who approves an AI decision and who owns the outcome

How much AI risk a company can accept

How to measure AI against frameworks and new laws How to write AI policy that teams actually follow

Students learn through hands-on projects, not just slides. They leave with work they can show employers.

Built for People Without a Tech Background

ExcelMindCyber was founded in 2022. It has helped more than 1,000 people with no IT experience move into cybersecurity. Many came from nursing, finance, retail, and administrative jobs. The program does not require an IT degree. Its trainers hold respected industry certifications, including CISA, CISSP, CISM, CRISC, and ISO 27001 Lead Auditor.

ExcelMindCyber reports a 94% first-attempt pass rate for its students. The company holds a 4.5/5 rating across more than 500 Trustpilot reviews.

One graduate, Glory Adeyemo, wrote on Trustpilot: "I got a 6-figure managerial paying job in a global company."

Learn More

Career switchers who want to move into cybersecurity or AI governance can learn more about ExcelMindCyber at excelmindcyber.com.

About ExcelMindCyber

ExcelMindCyber is a Chicago-based cybersecurity training company founded by Tolulope Michael in 2022. It helps career switchers land Governance, Risk, and Compliance roles through hands-on, career-focused training. Training now includes AI governance. Learn more at excelmindcyber.com.

About Tolulope Michael

Tolulope Michael is a cybersecurity professional with more than a decade of experience. He is the founder of ExcelMindCyber and the author of Hacking Your Way to the Job of Your Dreams: The Cybersecurity Career Handbook. He shares career advice with thousands of followers on YouTube.

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