MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thomas McInerney Steps Down as a Member of the BoardMelina Higgins Appointed as a Member of the Board

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced that Thomas J. McInerney has stepped down from the Board, to focus on his health. In addition, Enact's Board has appointed Melina E. Higgins as an Independent Director to serve on Enact's Board of Directors, effective November 22, 2026. She has also been appointed as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Ms. Higgins brings deep financial, industry and public company experience to the Enact Board.

She retired in 2010 from a nearly 20-year career at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where she served as a Managing Director from 2001 and a Partner from 2002. During her tenure at Goldman Sachs, Ms. Higgins served as Head of the Americas for Private Debt and Co- Chairperson of the Investment Advisory Committee for the GS Mezzanine Partners funds. Ms. Higgins also served as a member of the Investment Committee for the Principal Investment Area, which oversaw and approved global private equity and private debt investments.

Ms. Higgins has served as a member of Genworth, Inc.'s board of directors since 2013 and as its Non-Executive Chair since 2021. She has also served as a director of Viatris Inc. since November 2020, serving as Non-Executive Chair of the board, executive committee chair and finance committee chair. Ms. Higgins has served as Non-Executive Chair of the board of Antares Capital Management LLC since January 2026. She previously served on the boards of Mylan N.V. from February 2013 to November 2020 and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II from March 2021 to December 2021. Ms. Higgins has also served as Non- Executive Chair of the board of Antares Midco, Inc. from January 2016 to December 2025. She is a member of the Women's Leadership Board of Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Ms. Higgins received a B.A. in Economics and Spanish from Colgate University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Tom for his service and dedication to Enact,” said Dominic Addesso, Chairperson of the Enact Board.“We appreciate the contributions and insights he has provided as a Board member. We wish him nothing but the best and our deepest gratitude. Additionally, we are delighted to welcome Melina to Enact's Board of Directors, Melina's experience at one of the world's leading financial institutions and strong financial and leadership skills will allow her to bring new, valuable perspectives to the board as we continue to advance Enact's long-term strategy and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact, added,“Tom has been a valued partner to both me personally and to Enact, and I thank him for his commitment and valuable counsel over the past several years. I am also excited to have Melina join us and know that Enact will benefit from her deep knowledge and expertise going forward as we execute against our strategy.”

About Enact

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1980, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

CONTACT: 8325 Six Forks Road Raleigh, NC 27615 919-846-4100 800-444-5664 EnactMI.com Investor Contact Jonathan Fleetwood... Media Contact Sarah Wentz...