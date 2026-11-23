Jpmorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. Exchange Traded Funds 2026 Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gain Distributions
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
| Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains per Unit
| Net Asset Value (NAV) per Unit at October 31, 2026
|Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains as % of NAV at October 31, 2026
|JPMorgan Global Select Equity Active ETF
|JGLO
|$0.91
|$44.16
|2.06%
|JPMorgan Income Active ETF
|JPIE
|$0.00
|$24.55
|0.00%
|JPMorgan International Developed Equity Active ETF
|JIDE
|$0.00
|$42.80
|0.00%
|JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF
|JEPQ
|$0.00
|$27.19
|0.00%
|JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD Hedged
|JPQH
|$0.00
|$24.10
|0.00%
|JPMorgan US Bond Active ETF
|JBND
|$0.00
|$23.73
|0.00%
|JPMorgan US Core Active ETF
|JCOR
|$0.70
|$30.26
|2.31%
|JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF
|JEPI
|$0.00
|$25.60
|0.00%
|JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD Hedged
|JEPH
|$0.00
|$24.90
|0.00%
|JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF
|JGRO
|$0.42
|$28.86
|1.46%
|JPMorgan US Ultra-Short Income Active ETF
|JPST
|$0.00
|$24.47
|0.00%
|JPMorgan US Value Active ETF
|JAVA
|$0.93
|$31.72
|2.93%
To learn more about the JPMorgan ETFs, please visit
For more information, please e-mail: ...
About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 4.8 trillion (as of 9/30/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: .
* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.
1 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as of September 30, 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM current expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although JPMAM believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Past returns are not necessarily indicative of future performance. You should not rely on or view any past performance as a guarantee of future investment performance.
Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq 100® and NDX® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the“Corporations”) and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF - CAD Hedged have not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. These ETFs are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THESE ETFs.
This communication is issued in Canada, by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon, and an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is also a Derivatives Adviser in Manitoba, a Commodity Trading Manager in Ontario, and a Derivatives Portfolio Manager in Quebec.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment