(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a leading provider of connected data, advanced analytics, and intelligent workflow solutions to the global financial markets, today announced it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter fiscal 2027, ending November 30, 2026, on Thursday, December 17, 2026. FactSet will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results, followed by a live Q&A session. First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2026 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Registration: FactSet Q1 2027 Earnings Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. Upon registration, you will receive dial-in information and a unique access PIN.

The earnings presentation will be available on FactSet's Investor Relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on December 17, 2026, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 17, 2026, and will remain accessible through December 17, 2027. A transcript of the earnings call will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) is building the world's most trusted financial intelligence platform. Bringing together connected data, advanced analytics, and intelligent workflows, FactSet equips financial institutions to deploy high-quality, cost-efficient, governed AI at enterprise scale. An S&P 500 company with nearly five decades of deep domain expertise, FactSet is a foundational data and technology partner to more than 9,200 clients worldwide, including leading institutional asset managers, alternative asset managers, asset owners, banks, wealth managers, market infrastructure providers, and corporates. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

FactSet Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

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FactSet Media Relations:

Adam Dalezman

+1.203.810.1035

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