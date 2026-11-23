(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 23, 2026, AT 4:30 PM EST Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Record Revenue: US$5.5 million, representing an increase of 36% year over year and 14% sequentially

Record Profitability: Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$1.3 million, yielding a 23% Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin, compared with US$0.3 million in the prior year quarter

Strong Demand: Bookings of US$6.5 million, representing a 1.18 Book-to-Bill ratio

Record Visibility: Backlog reached US$12.0 million Robust Liquidity: Free Cash Flow(1) of US$0.9 million; and Cash Balance of US$4.5 million with zero outstanding indebtedness Year-To-Date Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Revenue: US$14.7 million, an increase of 36% over the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA (1) : US$3.1 million, yielding a 21% Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin, compared with US$0.8 million in the year ago period

Free Cash Flow (1) : US$1.3 million, compared with US$0.04 million in the year ago period Bookings: US$17.5 million, representing a 1.19 Book-to-Bill ratio TSXV: OML | OTCQX: OLNCF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or“Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026. Full financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Revenue

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was US$5.5 million, representing a 36% increase over the comparable year ago period. The Company saw growth across all segments, with particularly strong organic expansion in its fasteners and electronic components business segments. Adjusted EBITDA (1) and Free Cash Flow (1)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter increased to US$1.3 million, marking a $1.0 million increase over the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and represented an Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 23%. Free Cash Flow(1) for the quarter was US$0.9 million, representing an improvement of US$1.0 million compared to the year ago period. Free cash flow performance reflected operating efficiencies from higher volumes and discipline in pricing and working capital management, and the reinvestment in manufacturing productivity in support of an expanded order book. Balance Sheet Strength

The Company maintains a highly stable financial position, concluding the quarter with US$4.5 million in cash (US$0.28 per share), compared to US$2.8 million at December 31, 2025, with no outstanding debt. The Company continues to own over 7 million common shares of California Nanotechnologies Corp. with a current market value of US$1.6 million (US$0.10 per share) Orders and Backlog

New orders outpaced shipments during the quarter, with third-quarter bookings reaching US$6.5 million, or a book-to-bill of 1.18. Consequently, the Company's backlog as of September 30, 202 expanded to a record-breaking US$12.0 million, an increase of over US$4.0 million compared to the same period last year. Management and Governance Update

"We achieved another quarter of record revenue and improving margins for the third quarter and year-to-date fiscal 2026," stated David Robbins, Interim CEO of Omni-Lite. "This performance reflected continued operating efficiency improvements from higher program volumes, scaled production and pricing discipline. Strong bookings in fasteners, casting and electronics in the quarter give us confidence about the business as we head into 2027."

The Board of Directors also provided an update regarding its ongoing leadership transition. The Board continues to execute its CEO succession plan and remains confident in its ability to identify the right permanent candidate through an orderly and deliberate process. The Board and management emphasize that the Company remains on an exceptionally strong operational and financial footing while the succession process continues in earnest. Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite will host a conference call for investors and analysts today, November 23, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST to discuss these financial results and answer questions from participants. To join the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871 in the USA (toll-free), or dial (646) 307-1963 for all other countries (toll). Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For further information, please contact Mr. David Robbins

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

Email:...

Website: Financial Summary

(all figures are in US$000s, unless noted)

Please click to view image Financial Summary: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table (1)

Please click to view image Financial Summary: Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table (1)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Cash Flow from Operations $2,235,443 $678,505 Capital Expenditures (294,994) (51,925) Lease Expense (690,139) (582,120) Free Cash Flow $1,250,310 $44,460



(1)Non-IFRS Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS financial measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Please refer to the Company's MD&A on sedarplus.ca for definitions and reconciliations of these terms to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intent”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward- looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.