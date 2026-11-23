

Single parents can keep a list of relatives, trusted neighbors, and other parents who can cover child care on short notice.

On the FAFSA, single parents whose children live with them and depend on them for more than half of their support qualify as independent students.2

At The Nest at Escondido, inside the Escondido YMCA, National University students can study while their children attend the on-site Kids Club. National University's four-week courses run back-to-back, so students plan around a single syllabus each month.

San Diego, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Among adults who left college without a degree, 47% say flexible course delivery would be very important to re-enrolling, and just as many say the same about completing their degree in a short amount of time, the Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2026 study found.1 It also found that students with caretaking responsibilities are among those more likely to consider stopping out. In response, National University, the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, encourages single parents to arrange backup child care early as they prepare to earn a degree online as a working parent.

“Students returning to school often have questions about fitting coursework into family life during their first few courses. Our peer navigators, who are National University students further along in their programs, can share what has worked for them and help new students find their footing,” said J.B. Robinson, PhD, dean of students at National University.

How can a single parent build a backup child care plan for college?

Single parents can start with trusted people who already know the family's routine. A relative or neighbor might stay with a child who wakes up sick on the day a paper is due, and another parent from school could handle an early drop-off. Keeping track of when each person is usually free, and how much notice they need, makes it easier to know whom to call. Sharing their course calendar with them also lets them know which weeks will be busiest.

National University's four-week course run one at a time, so students manage just one set of deadlines. After the first course, a single parent can look back at how often they needed backup help and adjust the plan accordingly.

Which online universities offer child care support for single parents going back to school?

Some universities run campus child care centers or partner with community providers, while others offer referrals or help with costs. National University's student support hub, The Nes, pairs study space and academic support with access to YMCA child care. At The Nest at Escondido, inside the Escondido YMCA's Campus for Community Well-Being, students can study or meet with advisors while their children attend the on-site Kids Club. The first Nest location opened on the University's Spectrum campus in San Diego.

Single parents who study fully online outside San Diego County can connect with academic advisors and the Peer Navigator Network remotely. The University calls its students ANDersTM: learners balancing education with work, parenting, deployment, or caregiving.

Do single parents qualify as independent students on the FAFSA?

Federal Student Aid's 2026–27 dependency rules treat students as independent on the FAFSA if their children live with them and receive more than half of their support from them, now and through the award year.2 Independent students skip the parent section and report their own information, plus a spouse's if they're married.

Single parents can also ask their school's financial aid office to include dependent care costs in their cost of attendance, which federal rules allow for students with dependents.3

Frequently Asked Questions About Going Back to College as a Single Parent

Question: How can a single parent go back to college online?

Answer: Single parents can start by choosing a course pace that fits their schedule and deciding whom they'll call when their usual child care isn't available. Online programs with short courses let them begin with one class and see how it goes.

Question: What should a single parent do if child care falls through during an online exam?

Answer: The first step is to contact the instructor and explain what happened, then call the first available person on the backup list. Reading the syllabus policy on missed exams at the start of each course also helps students understand their options or consequences if it happens.

Question: Are there scholarships for single parents going back to college?

Answer: Yes. The U.S. Department of Labor's free CareerOneStop Scholarship Finder lets students search thousands of awards by keyword, such as“single parent.” National University also offers its own scholarships, each with its own eligibility requirements.

Question: What emotional support do online universities offer single parents?

Answer: Support differs by school. National University students have free 24/7 virtual mental healthcare from anywhere in the U.S., and Student Wellness staff can refer them to University and community resources.

Question: Does National University offer child care for students?

Answer: Yes. Through the University's partnership with the YMCA, The Nest connects National University students in San Diego County with Kids Club child care. The Nest at Escondido is open until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and families should confirm Kids Club hours directly with each location.

Sources

1 Lumina Foundation and Gallup. The State of Higher Education 2026: Valued but Out of Reach. May 2026.

2 Federal Student Aid, U.S. Department of Education. Dependency Status.

3 Federal Student Aid, U.S. Department of Education. 2026–2027 Federal Student Aid Handbook, Volume 3, Chapter 2: Cost of Attendance (Budget).

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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