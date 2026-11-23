(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance 2X ANT Long Daily ETF (Nasdaq: ANTC) and the Defiance 2X ANT Short Daily ETF (Nasdaq: ANTQ), expanding its lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs. Both Funds begin trading today on The Nasdaq Stock Market. ANTC seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT). ANTQ seeks daily inverse investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of ANT. Neither Fund seeks to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day. The launch follows Anthropic's initial public offering, which raised about $93.5 billion and, according to reports, is the largest on record. Anthropic's Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT on Thursday, November 19. Both Funds trade like any other ETF through a standard brokerage account. They give active traders a way to express a short-term view on Anthropic, long or short, in a single exchange-listed ticker, without a margin account and without managing options positions. "Anthropic just completed the largest IPO in history, and more than 800 million shares changed hands on its first day of trading," said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. "A debut that large draws strong views in both directions. ANTC and ANTQ give traders a way to act on a short-term view of Anthropic, long or short, with a defined daily objective and a single ticker, rather than a margin account or an options chain. These are daily tools. They reset every session and are built for active traders who monitor their positions closely." The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day. The Funds

ANTC ANTQ Fund name Defiance 2X ANT Long Daily ETF Defiance 2X ANT Short Daily ETF Exchange Nasdaq Nasdaq Daily objective, before fees and expenses 200% of the daily percentage change in ANT's share price -200% of the daily percentage change in ANT's share price Underlying security Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) Total annual fund operating expenses* 0.71% 0.71% First day of trading November 23, 2026 November 23, 2026

*The cost of investing in swaps, including the embedded cost of the swaps and the operating expenses of referenced assets, is an indirect expense that is not included in the 0.71% Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses figure.

Both Funds are series of Tidal Trust II. For full fund details and the prospectus, visit defianceetfs.com/anthropic-etfs or call 833.333.9383.

Anthropic's IPO and Nasdaq Debut

Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) is the AI company behind Claude, which it delivers through its models, developer platform and applications such as Claude Code. Founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, Anthropic is organized as a Delaware public benefit corporation.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83.00 per share on November 18, above the $70 to $78 range it had set, and increased the base offering to 980 million shares of Class A common stock from 825 million. The offering closed on November 20 after the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 147 million shares. In all, 1.127 billion shares were sold for gross proceeds of about $93.5 billion, alongside a concurrent private placement of $26.0 billion of Class N common stock.

ANT began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, November 19. It opened at $111.50, traded between $92.72 and $115.10, and closed its first session at $97.17, with about 840 million shares changing hands. According to reports, the opening price valued Anthropic at more than $2 trillion and the first-day closing price at about $1.8 trillion, in each case on a fully diluted basis, which also counts stock options, restricted stock and convertible securities.

According to its prospectus, Anthropic reported revenue of $33.2 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $2.5 billion for the same period of 2025. It reported a loss from operations of $1.3 billion and a net loss of $104.0 billion for the 2026 period, with $94.3 billion of the net loss coming from changes in the fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs). As of September 30, 2026, more than 11,900 customers had each generated $100,000 or more of revenue over the prior twelve months.

An investment in the Funds is not a direct investment in Anthropic. The Funds are not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by Anthropic.

How the Funds Work

Each Fund targets the percentage change in ANT's share price over a single trading day, measured from the close of regular trading on one day to the close on the next. The Funds do not own Anthropic stock. They obtain exposure through swap agreements with financial institutions and may also use listed options, and they rebalance at or near each close so the next session starts at about 200% or -200% exposure.

Because of this daily reset, a Fund's return over any period longer than a single trading day is the result of each day's returns compounded over the period. That result will very likely differ from 200% or -200% of ANT's return for the same period, and the difference tends to widen as volatility rises. According to the prospectus, each Fund will lose money over periods longer than a single day if ANT's performance is flat, and either Fund may lose money even when ANT moves in its favor over the period.

ANTC and ANTQ are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. They are designed only for knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged or daily inverse leveraged results and who monitor their positions frequently. An investor could lose the full value of an investment within a single trading day.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs allow investors to take amplified positions in publicly traded companies that we believe may experience future high growth, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Important Disclosures

Defiance ETFs, LLC is the fund sponsor. Tidal Investments LLC is the investment adviser.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, go to defianceetfs.com/anthropic-etfs. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds seek daily leveraged (ANTC) or daily inverse leveraged (ANTQ) investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. They are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage or short strategies and are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are intended only for knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged or daily inverse leveraged results and who will monitor their positions frequently. An investor could lose the full principal value of an investment within a single day.

As ETFs, the Funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Funds.

ANT Risks. Each Fund's exposure to Anthropic (ANT) comes through swap agreements and options based on ANT's share price. Investors in the Funds have no voting rights in ANT and no right to receive dividends or other distributions from ANT. ANT is a newly public company, and its share price may be highly volatile. ANT's business depends on its AI models and platform, and its structure as a public benefit corporation with concentrated voting control differs from that of most public companies. ANTQ will lose money when ANT's share price rises.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. Each Fund has a single-day investment objective. Its performance for periods longer than one trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% (ANTC) or -200% (ANTQ) of ANT's performance for that period, before fees and expenses. Higher volatility increases this effect.

Leverage Risk. ANTC obtains leveraged exposure through derivatives, which magnifies losses. If ANT's share price decreases by more than 50% on a given trading day, ANTC's investors could lose all of their money.

Short Sale Exposure Risk. ANTQ obtains inverse leveraged exposure through derivatives. ANTQ could lose an amount greater than its net assets if ANT's share price increases by more than 50% on a given trading day, and its investors would lose all of their money.

Derivatives and Counterparty Risk. The Funds use swap agreements and may use listed options. Derivatives may be more volatile than, and may not correlate perfectly with, the underlying security. Swap agreements expose the Funds to the risk that a counterparty will not meet its obligations.

Recent IPO and Derivatives Capacity Constraints Risk. Because ANT only recently completed its initial public offering, the swap and options capacity available to the Funds may be limited. If a Fund cannot obtain sufficient exposure, it may not achieve its investment objective and its shares may trade at wider bid-ask spreads or at premiums or discounts to NAV.

Intra-Day Investment Risk. The Funds seek their objectives from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next. An investor who buys shares at any other time will likely have more or less than 200% or -200% exposure to ANT for the rest of that day.

Single Issuer and Software Industry Concentration Risk. Each Fund's performance depends on one company. Each Fund is also concentrated in the software industry, the industry to which ANT is assigned, and may be more volatile than a fund invested across industries.

Trading Halt Risk. Trading in ANT or in the Funds' shares may be halted. A halt may prevent a Fund from achieving its objective and may prevent investors from buying or selling shares.

Non-Diversification Risk. Each Fund is non-diversified and may be more sensitive to a single economic, business, or regulatory event than a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Funds are recently organized investment companies with no operating history, so prospective investors have no track record on which to base their investment decisions.

Information about Anthropic in this release is drawn from the company's SEC filings and other publicly available sources. Defiance ETFs has not independently verified this information. None of the Funds, Tidal Trust II, or Tidal Investments LLC is affiliated, connected, or associated with Anthropic, and the Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, or approved by the company.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact

Brenda Hentschel | Gregory Agency |... | 201.705.3758

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at