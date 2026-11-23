MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saddleback Educational Publishing's Next Steps: Personal Exploration Guide takes students in grades 9–12 from a first list of career ideas to a budget, a training plan, and written goals, at an accessible reading level.

Pasadena, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixty-seven percent of U.S. high school counselors said their school requires students to have an education or career plan, according to a 2026 analysis of National Center for Education Statistics data.1 To help students build that plan, Saddleback Educational Publishing, a Hi-Lo publisher for striving readers, created Next Steps: Personal Exploration Guide, a consumable workbook for grades 9–12. Its 17 worksheets guide students through choosing a career path, getting training, and planning their future, from calculating the hourly wage they need to live the way they want to interviewing someone in a field they are considering. The workbook is designed to accompany Saddleback's 16 CTE Journeys Handbooks, written at an accessible reading level and focused on careers that do not require a four-year degree. The guide also works for students planning futures outside technical careers.

“For many students, a career plan is the first big decision they make about their future. By beginning with their strengths and goals, students end up weighing careers that suit the lives they want,” Arianne McHugh, President and Publisher of Saddleback Educational Publishing, said.

What Does a High School Career Plan Need to Include?

A useful high school career plan spells out what a chosen job pays, the training it requires, and what a student hopes to accomplish after graduation. Writing those details down allows students and counselors to update the plan as goals change. Saddleback organized Next Steps: Personal Exploration Guide around that process. The 35-page consumable career exploration workbook for grades 9–12 moves students through three sections, from Choosing a Career Path to Planning Your Future.

“Exploring careers often introduces students to jobs they hadn't considered,” McHugh said.“Those discoveries can open up paths that weren't on their radar when they started.”

What Career Exploration Activities Work for High School Students?

Career exploration typically moves from self-assessment to research. That research is most useful when it stays close to home, where students can see which jobs exist in their area and which employers offer them. In Next Steps, students compare careers, weigh potential local employers, and identify networking contacts. The section closes with an activity where students prepare questions for an interview.

How Can a Budget Activity Help High School Students Compare Careers?

A budget activity helps students compare careers by giving them a concrete income target. They estimate their monthly costs as they start working, from housing and utilities to food and transportation, then convert that total into the annual salary and hourly rate they would need. With those numbers in hand, students can look at any career and see whether its pay would cover the lifestyle they have in mind. A student who reads about a career field in Saddleback's CTE Journeys Handbook can then check it against their Next Steps budget.

“Students will face plenty of career decisions after high school,” McHugh said.“We write every book so students can work through it on their own, and that independence makes each of those decisions a little less intimidating.”

Questions Counselors Ask About Career Exploration Workbooks for High School

Question: How do high school students research the training a career requires?

Answer: Students start with the credentials a field expects, such as a certification or license, then look for a training program that fits their goals and budget. Weighing the cost of training against what the job pays helps them determine whether the path makes sense. Next Steps walks students through each step in its Getting Training section, which ends with a job shadowing activity.

Question: How do students turn career exploration into a written plan?

Answer: A written plan starts with the practical steps after exploration. In Next Steps, students gather the information they need to apply for a job, identify their soft skills, and practice for an interview. They finish with My Goals for the Future, a vision board that puts their training, job, and daily life goals into one picture.

Question: Can students reading below grade level complete a career exploration workbook?

Answer: Yes, if the workbook is written at a level they can manage. Career planning involves a lot of reading and writing, so the text needs to match a student's reading level and age. Saddleback wrote Next Steps for grades 9–12 at a grade 3 reading level.

Question: How do counselors use a career exploration workbook?

Answer: Counselors can review a student's completed workbook in advising meetings and use it as a starting point for conversation. Building a Budget shows the hourly wage a student needs to live the way they want, and Comparing Potential Careers puts local training options and salaries side by side. Finding the Right Training Program compares high school CTE courses, community college, technical school, and on-the-job training, and Cost-Benefit Analysis shows whether a program's cost pays off over ten years. Together, these give the counselor and student something concrete to discuss when choosing a training path.

Question: Is a career exploration workbook only for CTE students?

Answer: No. Planning for life after high school helps students whether they are headed into a technical career or another path. Next Steps is designed to pair with the CTE Journeys Handbooks, but it also works for students planning futures outside technical careers.

Question: How many career exploration workbooks does a class need?

Answer: One per student. Next Steps is a consumable workbook, so each student needs their own copy. It is sold in packs of 10, either on its own or bundled with the CTE Journeys Handbooks boxed set, which includes one copy of each of the 16 titles.

1“New NCES Data on CTE in High Schools,” Association for Career and Technical Education (August 2026), analyzing National Center for Education Statistics data from the High School and Beyond Longitudinal Study of 2022.

About Saddleback Educational Publishing

Saddleback Educational Publishing is a family-owned, MWBE-certified Hi-Lo publisher founded in 1982. What started as a home-office operation shipping orders out of a garage is now a catalog of over 1,500 titles, all of them created and published by Saddleback. The same family has run it for over 40 years, and the mission has never changed.

We create high-interest, age-respectful instructional materials for striving readers in grades 4–12, including English Language Learners, Newcomers, students with learning disabilities, and students reading below grade level. Our books are written at accessible reading levels from Pre-K through fifth grade, so no matter where a student starts, we have something on our shelf for them. We offer a wide range of formats, including graphic novels, fiction, nonfiction, books in verse, and plays, because we know that the right format is just as important as the right reading level.

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