MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chaince Compute expected to hold 60% of the proposed joint venture; Big Lake would be its first announced project, with a planned 5 MW first phase subject to utility confirmation for a separate project parcel

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (“Chaince Digital” or the“Company”), a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services, today announced that on November 19, 2026, its wholly owned subsidiary, Chaince Compute Inc. (“Chaince Compute”), entered into a binding Joint Venture Framework Agreement (the“Framework Agreement”) with Bitlakedata Inc. (“Bit Lake”) to form a joint venture to develop an artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (“AI/HPC”) data center in Big Lake, Texas.

Bit Lake operates a bitcoin mining site in Big Lake, Texas, with 15 MW of grid-connected power in service. The proposed joint venture, which the parties expect to be owned 60% by Chaince Compute and 40% by Bit Lake, plans to develop the data center in phases.

Under the Framework Agreement, 5 MW is currently available to contribute to the joint venture for Phase 1, subject to written confirmation from AEP Texas Inc. (“AEP Texas”), the electric transmission and distribution utility serving the area, that the separate parcel can be served by that capacity, with room to expand in later phases. The parties will arrange Phase 1 power supply separately, including a joint-venture meter under Bit Lake's existing Peridot Power supply agreement. The joint venture may expand to up to 25 MW by purchasing 10 MW of the existing mining load from the existing shareholders, at a negotiated price once a Phase 2 anchor tenant and schedule are confirmed, and a further 10 MW from BitRealm Inc. at a negotiated price once AEP Texas approves the pending interconnection application.

The parties plan to form the joint venture and sign definitive documents, including an operating agreement, within 90 days after signing the Framework Agreement. If the joint venture is not formed or the operating agreement is not signed within that period, either party may terminate the Framework Agreement.

Project Highlights



5 MW available for Phase 1, subject to AEP Texas confirmation. In the Company's view, access to power has become a key constraint on new AI data center development. The first phase is planned around 5 MW of power capacity that is currently available to contribute to the joint venture for Phase 1 under the Framework Agreement. If AEP Texas confirms that the separate parcel can be served by that capacity, the Company believes this can shorten the path to a first operating facility compared with projects that must first secure new grid capacity. The joint venture plans to buy land near the existing site for the data center, subject to AEP Texas's written confirmation that the parcel can be served by the first-phase capacity, with room to expand in later phases, and to clearance from Texas counsel under state law.

Potential to scale. The joint venture plans to add capacity in step with tenant demand: the 10 MW currently used for mining, to be acquired from the existing shareholders at a price to be negotiated once a Phase 2 anchor tenant and schedule are confirmed, and a further 10 MW to be acquired from BitRealm Inc., also at a price to be negotiated, once AEP Texas approves a pending interconnection application. If all three phases are completed, the project would have up to 25 MW of power capacity.

From bitcoin mining to AI computing. In its second phase, the project plans to purchase the 10 MW of existing mining load once a Phase 2 anchor tenant and schedule are confirmed, with Bit Lake phasing out mining and switching the power to the data center. The joint venture intends to lease data center capacity to AI/HPC tenants and to seek long-term agreements with anchor tenants. Chaince Compute will lead project financing and customer development. Each party will fund the joint venture in phases, in proportion to its ownership, as the project requires. First announced project, with plans for more sites. Big Lake is Chaince Compute's first announced project. Chaince Compute plans to focus on small and mid-sized AI data centers in the United States and intends to use modular construction and diversified power sources, targeting shorter development timelines. The Company intends to apply the same model, partnering with holders of power capacity, to additional sites.

“Power is the key constraint in AI infrastructure today, and Bit Lake's existing mining site has 15 MW of grid-connected power in service. AEP Texas must confirm that the separate project parcel can be served by the Phase 1 capacity,” said Shi Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of Chaince Digital and Chaince Compute.“This agreement gives Chaince Compute its first announced project, with a planned first phase of 5 MW subject to AEP Texas confirmation and a path to grow to up to 25 MW as tenants and approvals are secured. We believe partnering with holders of existing power capacity is a practical way to bring AI computing capacity to market.”

About Chaince Digital Holdings Inc.

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Chaince Compute Inc., intends to use an integrated, modular construction approach and plans to focus on developing small and mid-sized AI data center projects in the United States. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the formation of the joint venture, the execution of definitive agreements, the planned development, phasing and power capacity of the data center, the acquisition of land and additional power capacity, the securing of tenants and financing, the expected commercial benefits of the project, and Chaince Compute's plans for additional sites. Words such as“believes,”“intends,”“expects,”“plans,”“targets,”“may,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the parties' ability to form the joint venture and agree on definitive documents within the agreed period, and either party's right to terminate the Framework Agreement if they do not; Chaince Compute's lack of a track record developing AI data centers; the ability to secure tenants and financing on acceptable terms; Chaince Compute's obligation to fund its share of the joint venture's capital needs, and the possible dilution of its interest if it does not; the joint venture's shared governance, under which major decisions require the approval of both parties; reliance on Bit Lake and other third parties to deliver the planned power capacity; utility approvals and the availability and cost of power; the negotiation of prices for additional power capacity; third-party consents; land acquisition, including the utility's confirmation that a parcel can be served and compliance with Texas laws that restrict certain persons and entities from acquiring real property; permitting and compliance with other applicable Texas and federal laws; construction cost and schedule; demand for AI data center capacity; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that the joint venture will be formed, that definitive documents will be signed, or that the data center will be developed as planned or at all. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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