MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - The partnership connects WeShop's community-owned shopping model with the millions of fans inspired by women athletes through every game, race and podium- Athlete ambassadors will introduce their fans to WeShop, aligning the company's ShareBack ownership model with Parity's mission to close the gender income gap in professional sports

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop. Stock up. Build your future. WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the community-owned shopping platform that turns everyday purchases into ownership, today announced a strategic partnership with Parity, the premier platform for professional women athlete partnerships. As the Official Shopping Rewards Partner of the Parity community, WeShop will introduce its shopping platform and ShareBackTM rewards program to professional women athletes and their network across the U.S. Through the partnership, WeShop will be introduced to Parity's broader community of more than 1,600 professional women athletes, including more than 300 Olympians and Paralympians.

According to Parity's 2024 groundbreaking research, “Beyond the Game: Exposing the Economic Realities of Pro Women Athletes,” half of the 500 professional women athletes surveyed reported zero or negative earnings from their sport after expenses, while 64% said they sometimes or frequently consider getting out of professional sports due to financial implications. By introducing professional women athletes to WeShop's ownership-based rewards model, the partnership creates another opportunity for them to engage with commercial partnerships and share a new shopping experience with their communities. Parity athletes will share how they shop and discover products on WeShop with their fans and followers, introducing the platform to the highly engaged women's sports audience.

“Women athletes earn trust through discipline, performance and showing up for their communities,” said Maria Weaver, CEO of WeShop.“WeShop is built on the belief that the people who help a platform grow should have the opportunity to share in its ownership. Working with Parity gives us a meaningful way to introduce that model to professional women athletes and their fans.”

The initial group of WeShop athlete ambassadors will include Amber Balcaen, trailblazing racecar driver; Lauren Brzozowski, US National Team bobsled pilot; and Lois Cook, pro tackle football and flag football player. Through the partnership, these women will share their experiences with WeShop and introduce the platform to their respective communities.

“Creating more opportunity for women athletes means recognizing the significant influence they have beyond their sport,” said Leela Srinivasan, CEO of Parity.“Our athletes are entrepreneurs, parents, creators and trusted voices in their communities. This partnership with WeShop gives them an opportunity to explore a different kind of shopping rewards model and share it with their audiences.”

While the partnership begins within Parity's professional athlete community, its reach extends to the consumers and communities athletes connect with every day. From fellow athletes and families to shoppers interested in getting more from their everyday purchases, the collaboration creates an opportunity to build awareness of WeShop's ownership-based rewards model among a wider audience through trusted voices and existing communities.

“Opportunities to build equity are still relatively rare for professional women athletes, but WeShop's innovative model allows every consumer to earn shares with each purchase,” said Amber Balcaen.“I'm looking forward to shopping for the brands I already love while owning a piece of the platform.”

WeShop is now available in the U.S. on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about WeShop and ShareBack rewards, visit . For more information about Parity, visit .

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a community-owned shopping platform that turns everyday purchases into ownership. Through its proprietary ShareBackTM program, members earn ShareBackTM rewards, or WePoints, redeemable for shares in WeShop when they shop and refer others to the platform, giving the people who help grow the company the opportunity to own a piece of it. With access to hundreds of leading retailers and more than a billion products, WeShop brings shopping, rewards and ownership together in one experience. By putting consumers at the center, WeShop is building a community where members are more than shoppers; they are shareholders.

About Parity

Parity is a women's sports consultancy specializing in professional athlete partnerships. With a mission to close the gender income and opportunity gap in sports, Parity connects brands with a diverse network of more than 1,600 pro women athletes across 90 sports, including 300+ Olympians and Paralympians. Through athlete-led engagements, official community partnerships, women's sports consulting, and custom research, Parity helps brands authentically engage the most trusted voices in sports today. For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements address future plans and expectations, including the anticipated benefits of the partnership with Parity, such as the reach of athlete ambassadors and engagement with the women's sports audience; the benefits anticipated from ShareBackTM and community ownership; attracting members, encouraging repeat purchases and retaining retail partners; and athlete and creator partnerships and community events. These statements reflect management's present expectations and are subject to uncertainty. Actual developments and results could differ materially because of market conditions and the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the Form 20-F covering the year ended December 31, 2025, submitted April 30, 2026, as amended by the Form 20-F/A submitted September 28, 2026, and the August 24, 2026 Form 6-K containing financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Those documents can be accessed through the SEC's website at Except where legally required, the Company undertakes no duty to revise these statements following subsequent events or new information.

Participation in ShareBackTM, including earning WePoints and exchanging them for Class A ordinary shares of WeShop, involves risk and is governed by eligibility criteria and program terms. Review the ShareBackTM prospectus, together with any supplements, at or through the SEC's website. App registration is available through Apple's App Store and Google Play. Neither this release nor its accompanying materials offers securities for sale or seeks an offer to purchase them. Any securities offering occurs exclusively under the ShareBackTM prospectus and its applicable supplements.

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