MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tear-based assessment for women ages 30+ establishes a convenient at-home entry point for Apptly's growing breast health offering, building on its recent partnership with Koning

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (OTCQB: APTHF) (FSE: 4KL0) (“Apptly” or the“Company”), operator of the Apptly direct-pay healthcare marketplace, today announced that its subsidiary, Apptly Health, Inc., has signed a reseller agreement with Namida Lab, Inc. (" Namida "). Namida is an arms-length developer of tear-based diagnostics located in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Under the agreement, Apptly will offer Auria®, Namida's innovative at-home breast health assessment, to consumers across 49 U.S. states (excluding New York).

How Auria® Works

Auria is designed for women aged 30 or older. It provides a non-invasive, accessible first step in proactive health tracking:



Simple Collection: Users collect a tear sample at home using a specialized paper strip.

Lab Analysis: Samples are mailed to Namida's CLIA-certified, high-complexity laboratory to analyzed two protein biomarkers associated with potential = breast tissue abnormalities.

Clinical Oversight: Every test request is reviewed and authorized by an independent network of licensed healthcare providers. Secure Results: Patients receive their results through a private, secure online dashboard.

Note: Auria® does not diagnose breast cancer and is not a replacement for a screening mammography. It is intended to supplement routine screening and guide informed conversations between women and their clinicians.

Why This Matters: Addressing a Growing Need

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in American women, excluding skin cancers. The American Cancer Society estimates 321,910 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 42,140 deaths among U.S. women in 2026, and reports that incidence is rising about 1% per year overall and 1.4% per year in women under 50 [1][2]. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening mammography every other year beginning at age 40 [3]. This bridges a critical gap, offering women in their thirties a private, at-home way to monitor their breast health years before guideline-based mammography begins.

Expanding Apptly's Breast Health Pathway

This partnership strengthens a comprehensive care pathway that Apptly began building in September through its collaboration with Koning, which expanded consumer access to non-compression 3D breast imaging [4].

With the addition of Auria®, patients can seamlessly initiate their breast health journey at home. If their results indicate the need for further evaluation, they can connect with a board-certified specialist on Apptly marketplace using transparent, upfront pricing.

"As a surgeon and women's health advocate for many years, I know it comes down to immediate access and getting patients to the right doctor right away. Being armed with the latest tools in breast cancer diagnostics creates a seamless approach and ushers in the next generation of patient-centered care. We are thrilled and honored to partner with cutting-edge technologies like Namida to give women better access to early detection and subsequent care.," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apptly and a practicing vascular surgeon. "Auria gives women a simple, private place to start, at home, years before most of them will be called in for a mammogram. UberDoc gives them a direct line to a specialist when a result deserves a closer look. With Koning and now Namida, we are building a breast health pathway that patients can actually navigate on their own terms."

"Namida was founded on the idea that a few tears can tell us something meaningful about breast health, and that women should not need an appointment to take the first step. UberDoc reaches patients who are already choosing direct, transparent access to care, and connects them to a national network of specialists. That gives Auria a path to women we would not reach as effectively on our own.," said Omid Moghadam, Chief Executive Officer of Namida Lab. "Apptly Health reaches patients who are already choosing direct, transparent access to care, and connects them to a national network of specialists. That gives Auria a path to women we would not reach as effectively on our own."

Auria ® is expected to be available to order through the Apptly marketplace beginning December 1 st 2026.

About Namida Lab, Inc.

Namida Lab, Inc. is a Fayetteville, Arkansas life sciences company developing non-invasive, tear-based diagnostics. Founded in 2019 by Omid Moghadam, Namida takes its name from the Japanese word for tears. Its first commercial product, Auria®, is an at-home breast health assessment for women 30 and over, performed in Namida's CLIA-certified, high-complexity laboratory. Learn more at auria.care and namidalab.com

Auria® is a laboratory-developed test performed by Namida Lab, Inc. It is not intended to diagnose breast cancer and does not replace screening mammography or clinical evaluation. Anyone who feels a lump or has a breast concern should see a healthcare provider.

About Apptly Health Technologies Corp.

Apptly Health Technologies Corp. operates Apptly, a direct-pay healthcare marketplace connecting patients with board-certified physicians at transparent, published prices without insurance intermediaries. Founded by practicing vascular surgeon Dr. Paula Muto, Apptly serves patients and physicians across specialties throughout the United States. More information is available at apptlyhealth.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Investor Relations / Media (Apptly):

Meghna Deshraj, ... | apptlyhealthtech.com |973-369-8052

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected availability and timing of Auria on the UberDoc marketplace, the anticipated benefits of the agreement with Namida, consumer demand for at-home health assessments, and the Company's breast health and growth strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the continuation of the agreement and the performance of each party under it, regulatory developments affecting laboratory-developed tests and direct-to-consumer testing, market acceptance, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, general economic conditions, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the initiatives described in this news release will achieve the results currently contemplated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.