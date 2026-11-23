MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Tigo Energy, Inc. (“Tigo”) (NASDAQ: TYGO) alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 24, 2026 and August 4, 2026 regarding the status of a key commercial partnership with EG4 Electronics. If you purchased Tigo shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 23, 2026.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence Energy”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026, including allegations that: (1) Fluence Energy's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (2) the corrective measures Fluence Energy had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to its new facilities; (3) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as“securing” or“covering” Fluence Energy's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Fluence Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. If you purchased Fluence Energy shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 30, 2026.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex”) (NASDAQ: AVXL) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026, including allegations that: (1) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; (2) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Anavex's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. If you purchased Anavex shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 30, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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