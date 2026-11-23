MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against The Ensign Group, Inc. (“Ensign”) (NASDAQ: ENSG) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026 regarding Ensign's alleged fraudulent billing practices. If you purchased Ensign shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 7, 2026.

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Netcapital Inc. (“Netcapital”) (NASDAQ: NCPL) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between December 15, 2021 and September 3, 2026 regarding Netcapital's revenue recognition. If you purchased Netcapital shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 7, 2026.

Webull Corporation (BULL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Webull Corporation (“Webull”) (NASDAQ: BULL, BULLW) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026 regarding Webull's ties to China. If you purchased Webull shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 7, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...