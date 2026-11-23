MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration with nonprofit housing provider Many Mansions introduces two Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles at Central Terrace, an 87-unit affordable and supportive housing community in Oxnard, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies (“Envoy”), a provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services and a wholly owned subsidiary of CID HoldCo, Inc., doing business as Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC), today announced the deployment of its electric vehicle car-sharing service in collaboration with nonprofit housing provider Many Mansions to introduce shared electric vehicles at Central Terrace, an 87-unit affordable and supportive housing community in downtown Oxnard. The launch brings Envoy's fully managed mobility platform to Central Terrace, expanding residents' transportation options for work, appointments and everyday needs.

Two Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles are now available through the Envoy Mobility app, with reservations by the hour or day. Envoy and Many Mansions intend to monitor demand and usage, with the potential to expand the fleet based on resident needs.

“Reliable transportation can make a real difference in everyday life, whether it's getting to work, making an appointment or taking care of family,” said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy Technologies.“This collaboration brings our EV car-sharing platform to affordable housing and demonstrates how our model can serve a broader range of residential communities.”

Expanding Shared Mobility Access in Affordable Housing

Central Terrace opened in summer 2024 and includes 35 permanent supportive housing units for individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness. Supported by California's Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program, the property is within walking distance of the Oxnard Transit Center, connecting residents to local and regional bus and rail service.

“Transportation access helps residents connect with jobs, services and their community,” said Rick Schroeder, President and CEO of Many Mansions.“Central Terrace was designed with multiple transportation options in mind, and Envoy's shared electric vehicles give residents another practical choice when public transit or biking doesn't meet their needs.”

A Flexible EV Car-Sharing Model for Residential Communities

Envoy manages vehicle operations, charging, insurance, maintenance and resident support, allowing housing providers to offer EV car sharing without operating their own fleets. The deployment demonstrates how Envoy's platform can serve communities ranging from luxury multifamily properties to affordable and supportive housing.

Housing providers, developers and community organizations interested in bringing Envoy's EV car-sharing service to their communities can learn more at envoythere.com/nominate.

About Envoy Technologies

Envoy provides on-site electric vehicle car-sharing services for residential communities, hotels, resorts and campus properties. Through the Envoy app, residents and guests can reserve shared electric vehicles by the hour or day, while Envoy manages insurance, maintenance and day-to-day operations. The service gives residents convenient access to electric transportation without the costs of individual vehicle ownership and offers property owners an additional amenity without the responsibility of managing vehicles.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Envoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of CID HoldCo, Inc., doing business as Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC).

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About Many Mansions

is a leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing and services in Southern California. Its proven model of housing coupled with intensive, on-site programs and services has demonstrated success, with 95% of residents remaining stably housed. Many Mansions currently provides housing and services to over 2,200 individuals with a focus on working families in the extremely and very low-income brackets, seniors, Veterans, persons with disabilities, and individuals and families who have experienced homelessness.Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Envoy's collaboration with Many Mansions; the expected availability, utilization and benefits of Envoy's electric vehicle car-sharing services at Central Terrace; the potential expansion of the vehicle fleet based on resident demand and usage; the Company's expectations regarding demand for electric vehicle car-sharing services in affordable and supportive housing communities; the potential expansion of Envoy's services to additional residential communities and markets; and the anticipated operational, transportation and community benefits of Envoy's car-sharing model.

These forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's and Envoy's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, lower-than-anticipated resident adoption, demand or utilization of Envoy's car-sharing services; the ability of Envoy and Many Mansions to successfully implement and maintain the services at Central Terrace; the availability, reliability and maintenance of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure; operational challenges, including vehicle availability, insurance, customer support and fleet management; the ability to expand the vehicle fleet or introduce similar services at additional affordable housing communities; changes in applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements; changes in operating costs, market conditions and consumer preferences; and other risks described in Dot Ai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Dot Ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Envoy Media Contact

Marilyn Mota

Marketing Manager

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