MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former AIMCo CEO brings investment, governance and strategic leadership to support the Group's growth.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backwoods Group, a 100% Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation-owned construction and security services company, announced the appointment of Dr. Leo de Bever to its Board of Directors to strengthen the Board's oversight of capital allocation, financial performance, and strategic partnerships.

Dr. de Bever was the first Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) from 2008 to 2014, and previously held senior executive roles at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Manulife Financial and Victorian Funds Management Corporation in Australia. Dr. de Bever, will bring with him more than four decades of experience in infrastructure, institutional investment, capital allocation and corporate governance to help guide Backwoods' disciplined growth as the Company enters its next chapter.

“Backwoods exists to build something lasting for the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, and that takes a strong Board,” said President, Andrew Gibson, P.Eng.“Leo has spent his career putting long-term capital to work and holding organizations to a high standard of governance, and as we grow, that is the discipline we want at the table to ensure the value Backwoods Group creates spans generations.”

ABOUT BACKWOODS GROUP

Backwoods Group brand, is a construction and security services organization serving the energy, infrastructure, utilities, and natural resource sectors across Western Canada, governed by an independent Board of Directors, with Trustees protecting the interests of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation as shareholder. Through seven operating divisions, Backwoods Group provides integrated construction and security solutions encompassing Industrial Solutions, Site Services, Security Services, Matting Services, Forestry, Equipment & Logistics, and Defence Canada Initiatives. Backwoods Group is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and professional construction and security services while advancing Indigenous economic participation, employment, capacity development, and long-term financial prosperity for the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ASHLEY FONTAINE

Director, Corporate Services

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