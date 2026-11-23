MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ritzey is developing novel therapeutics targeting intracellular signaling pathways to preserve and restore metabolic and neurologic function and reduce inflammation

The Company was founded by Sharon Mates, Ph.D., who founded and led Intra-Cellular Therapies through its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2025, and is joined by former members of Intra-Cellular Therapies' senior leadership team

$112.5 million Series A financing led by Vida Ventures with participation from EcoR1 Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Perceptive Advisors, Montanova, Alexandria Venture Investments, and FMB Research LLC

The Company has completed the acquisition of Perha Pharmaceuticals SAS, adding to its pipeline a portfolio of DYRK1A inhibitors, including an oral, once-daily clinical candidate that has completed Phase 1 development and will now be advanced into Phase 2 studies

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritzey Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for chronic metabolic and neurologic diseases by targeting dysregulated intracellular signaling pathways, today announced its launch with a $112.5 million Series A financing. Building on a deep understanding of the intracellular signaling pathways underlying chronic diseases, Ritzey is developing medicines with the potential to preserve and restore cellular function, reduce chronic inflammation, and meaningfully alter the course of chronic metabolic and neurologic diseases.

Ritzey was founded and is led by Dr. Sharon Mates, who founded and led Intra-Cellular Therapies through its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2025. She serves as Ritzey's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. Dr. Mates is joined by former members of the Intra-Cellular Therapies senior management team, bringing together an experienced group of biotechnology leaders with a demonstrated track record of translating innovative science into commercially successful medicines.

The Series A financing was led by Vida Ventures with participation from EcoR1 Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Perceptive Advisors, Montanova, Alexandria Venture Investments, and FMB Research LLC. Dr. Matt Cohen, Managing Director at Vida Ventures, has joined Ritzey's Board of Directors. Proceeds from the Series A financing will support the advancement of Ritzey's programs, including the clinical development of its lead clinical candidate, an oral, once-daily DYRK1A inhibitor.

Leerink Partners acted as sole placement agent for the private placement.

Targeting the Root Cause of Pancreatic Beta - Cell Failure and Tau Pathology

DYRK1A is a serine/threonine kinase encoded on chromosome 21 that acts as a“master brake” controlling pancreatic beta-cell growth and function as well as neuronal function and inflammatory processes. Individuals with Down syndrome (DS) have three copies of chromosome 21, thereby overexpressing DYRK1A. This hyperactivity contributes to pancreatic beta-cell pathology (insulin insufficiency), cognitive dysfunction, and increases tau hyperphosphorylation (pTau), an early predictor of Alzheimer's disease.

In addition, DYRK1A hyperactivity can be pathologically activated in certain chronic conditions in the general population, including in diabetes, where elevated DYRK1A activity is associated with declining beta-cell function. In preclinical models of diabetes, DYRK1A inhibition increased pancreatic beta-cell function and improved glycemic control, with benefits that persisted after treatment was stopped.

Ritzey recently completed the acquisition of Perha Pharmaceuticals SAS (Perha). Through this transaction, Ritzey acquired a broad portfolio including several small molecule programs designed to inhibit DYRK1A hyperactivity. The lead DYRK1A inhibitor candidate has completed Phase 1 clinical testing, and Ritzey plans to advance it into Phase 2 studies to examine the effects on pancreatic beta-cell function and tau pathology in individuals with DS as well as its effects in pancreatic beta-cell function in type-2 diabetes (T2D) and type-1 diabetes (T1D) in the general population. The scientific team who led the development of the programs at Perha will be joining Ritzey.

“Our team has a rich history of investigating and understanding intracellular signaling pathways to develop and deliver innovative medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases. Bringing that same expertise to Ritzey, we will continue to work towards improving the treatment of chronic diseases for patients. We are studying the effects of the disturbances of these pathways in individuals with Down syndrome, examining metabolic effects, cognitive disturbances and tau hyperphosphorylation (an early predictor of Alzheimer's disease). Additionally, DYRK1A inhibitors target a root cause of insulin insufficiency in diabetes in the general population, and we will examine our inhibitors in both T1D and T2D. At Ritzey, we have the opportunity to advance a novel mechanism of action that could effectively alter the course of these chronic diseases,” said Dr. Sharon Mates.“I am proud to be joined by members of the former senior management team at Intra-Cellular Therapies, and we are grateful to Vida Ventures and our other investors for their support as we move forward with our Phase 2 clinical trials.”

About Ritzey Therapeutics

Ritzey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on addressing high unmet needs in metabolic and neurologic diseases. Ritzey leverages its expertise in intracellular signaling to identify and develop a portfolio of molecules that target dysregulated intracellular signaling underlying chronic metabolic and neurologic disorders, while reducing chronic inflammation. Ritzey's lead clinical candidate inhibits DYRK1A, thereby enhancing pancreatic beta-cell function and decreasing tau hyperphosphorylation. Ritzey is studying the ability of its clinical lead DYRK1A inhibitor in patients with Down syndrome and in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Contact:

Juan Sanchez, M.D.

Investor Relations

Ritzey Therapeutics Inc.

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