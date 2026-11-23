MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Citizens-hosted session with Dr. Steven Lin of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center focused on Plinabulin's mechanism to enhance anti-tumor immune responses for post-ICI cancer treatment through dendritic cell activation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc.

The discussion, moderated by Silvan Tuerkcan, Ph.D., Managing Director, Biotechnology & Biopharma Equity Research at Citizens, focused on Plinabulin's differentiated mechanism of action, its role in dendritic cell maturation and anti-tumor immune activation, and the scientific and clinical evidence supporting its combination with radiation therapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in IO-relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Dr. Lin's research on Plinabulin in combination with radiation and PD-1 inhibitor, published in Med in 2025, reported an objective response rate of 23% and a disease control rate of 54% in a study population comprising patients with eight different cancer types. Exploratory biomarker analyses also demonstrated increased dendritic cell activation among patients achieving partial response or stable disease, providing additional insight into Plinabulin's potential immunomodulatory activity.

The discussion provided perspectives on the scientific rationale for further evaluating Plinabulin-based combination therapies in cancers with significant unmet medical needs, including NSCLC following progression on immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Video Replay Information

A replay of the KOL discussion is expected to be available beginning November 24, 2026, through Citizens via the following NetRoadshow link.

About Dr. Steven Lin

Steven Lin, M.D., Ph.D., is a Professor and Physician-Scientist at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, with joint appointments in the Departments of Radiation Oncology and Experimental Radiation Oncology. Specializing in thoracic malignancies, Dr. Lin leads clinical trials investigating innovative treatment approaches, including radiotherapy and immunotherapy combinations for lung and esophageal cancers. His translational research focuses on biomarkers of treatment response and strategies to enhance anti-tumor immunity. Dr. Lin earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of California, Irvine, and completed his radiation oncology residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for cancers with high unmet needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, has been studied in more than 700 cancer patients and is in late-stage development across multiple cancer indications. BeyondSpring owns global rights to Plinabulin outside Greater China.

Plinabulin's novel mechanism as a GEF-H1 agonist with dendritic cell maturation benefit supports both anticancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to resensitizing tumors that have progressed on checkpoint inhibitors. In addition, it has the potential to synergize with chemotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), radiation, and checkpoint inhibitors. The Company is advancing Plinabulin in its global Phase 3 DUBLIN-4 trial targeting patients with previously treated, non-squamous NSCLC following immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. BeyondSpring estimates a potential target population of approximately 135,000 post-ICI non-squamous NSCLC patients across the United States and five major European markets (EU5: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain) by 2037, the projected peak-sales year, subject to regulatory approval.

BeyondSpring is also an early incubator of and maintains an equity interest in SEED Therapeutics, a clinical-stage targeted protein degradation molecular glue company with investments from Eli Lilly and Eisai. For additional information, please visit and refer to the Company's latest Corporate Presentation.

About Plinabulin and the Clinical Rationale for the DUBLIN-4 Trial

Plinabulin is a late-stage, first-in-class investigational GEF-H1 agonist with a differentiated mechanism of action that includes dendritic cell maturation, anti-angiogenic activity and mitigation of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. To date, more than 700 cancer patients have been treated with Plinabulin across multiple clinical programs in various cancer types, demonstrating an extensive clinical safety database.

The post-ICI setting remains difficult to treat: 12 Phase 3 trials evaluating different treatment approaches against docetaxel, including four ADCs and eight IO combinations, have failed to demonstrate an overall survival benefit over docetaxel.

In the Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 trial, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine in 2024, Plinabulin combined with docetaxel demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in OS in second- and third-line EGFR wild-type NSCLC vs. docetaxel alone (n=559), showing superior OS benefit in non-squamous patients (n=332, OS HR 0.72, p=0.0078). The combination also demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to docetaxel alone, including doubling the 2-year and 3-year survival rates and improvements in PFS and ORR, while also significantly reducing grade 4 neutropenia (p<0.0001).

Importantly, a post hoc analysis of the DUBLIN-3 post-ICI subgroup showed a median OS of 15.8 months with Plinabulin plus docetaxel versus 11.7 months with docetaxel alone (HR 0.55), with ORR of 18.2% versus 8.0%, respectively. These findings support the clinical rationale for Plinabulin's differentiated dendritic cell maturation mechanism and its further evaluation in DUBLIN-4.

This rationale was further supported by prospective data from the Phase 2 Study 303 (n=47), presented at ASCO 2026. In patients with NSCLC whose disease had progressed following PD-1 inhibitor treatment, the combination of Plinabulin, docetaxel and a PD-1 inhibitor demonstrated encouraging anticancer activity. With a median follow-up of 28.8 months, the Plinabulin combination showed a median PFS of 7.0 months, a disease control rate of 79.5%, and a confirmed ORR of 18.2%, with a 2-year OS rate of 58%, improved beyond historical outcomes with docetaxel in similar patient populations.

Investor Contact: ...

Media Contact: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“design,”“may,”“future,”“estimate,”“predict,”“objective,”“goal,” or variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge, beliefs, and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the inability of Biolin and Bulin to perform their respective funding, clinical development, data generation and other obligations; delays or challenges in enrollment or execution of the China portion of DUBLIN-4; regulatory, data-transfer or human-genetic-resources requirements that may affect the transfer or use of China-generated clinical data; the inability of such data to support regulatory submissions outside Greater China; the possibility that the transaction may not achieve the anticipated benefits; the possibility that Fast Track designation may not result in a faster development or regulatory review process, and the fact that such designation does not increase the likelihood of regulatory approval; difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all; unexpected results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results; delays in, or failure to obtain, regulatory approvals; results that do not meet the Company's expectations regarding the safety, efficacy, clinical utility, or regulatory pathway of the Company's product candidates; increased competition in the market; the Company's ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and other risks described in BeyondSpring's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release, and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.