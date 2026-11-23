(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Superseed Leader Manitoba Harvest Expands Its Wellness Lineup with New Organic Protein Flaxseed Meal as Consumers Prioritize Macronutrients





NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest, a global leader in hemp seeds and seed-based foods and a wellness business of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today introduced Protein Flaxseed Meal, an organic defatted ground flaxseed with 7g of protein, 6g of fiber, and 60 calories per serving. Manitoba Harvest drew on years of experience perfecting its vast line of hemp-based products to develop a new approach to ground flax. By gently pressing out the seed's oil before milling, Manitoba Harvest concentrates the protein and fiber naturally found in flaxseed. “Flax has always been a pantry hero, but we saw an opportunity to make it work harder for the people who reach for it every day,” said Jared Simon, President of Manitoba Harvest and Tilray Wellness.“We took the learnings and infrastructure we've built from years of hemp-based innovation and applied them to flaxseed, creating a simple pantry staple with protein and fiber benefits. As more people prioritize protein and fiber, we wanted to make it easier to reach basic nutrition goals with a versatile staple that consumers can add to many daily occasions.” Benefits of Manitoba Harvest Organic Protein Flaxseed Meal compared to traditional ground flaxseed include: Nutritional Comparison (18g Serving)

Manitoba Harvest Organic

Protein Flaxseed Meal Traditional Ground

Flaxseed Calories 60 100 Fat 1.5 g 8 g Fiber 6 g 5 g Protein 7 g 3 g

Protein Flaxseed Meal extends Manitoba Harvest's growth in the flaxseed and superseed category, following this year's launch of Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Whole Flaxseed, which was third-party profiled to contain Bioactive Berberine12Finely ground, Manitoba Harvest Protein Flaxseed Meal blends easily into baked goods, smoothies, and oatmeal, or can be sprinkled over cereal, yogurt, salads, and more for an added nutrition boost.

Try it throughout the day: stir a tablespoon into oats or a smoothie, whisk it into pancake or waffle batter, fold it into muffins, breads, and cookies, blend it into energy bites and granola, or mix it into meatballs, veggie burgers, and breading for a protein and fiber boost at dinner.

Reinforcing Manitoba Harvest's quality standards, the Protein Flaxseed Meal is Non-GMO Project Verified, Organic certified, Kosher and Vegan.

Manitoba Harvest Protein Flaxseed Meal 32oz ($9.99 SRP) is now available for purchase at select retailers in the United States and online at .

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification.

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Whole and Ground Flaxseed, Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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1Third-party profiled by Brightseed Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at