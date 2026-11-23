MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 22, 2024, and June 2, 2026 regarding UP Fintech's legal and regulatory risk. If you purchased UP Fintech shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 28, 2026.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KGC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026 regarding Kinross' projected production outlook and anticipated growth. If you purchased Kinross shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 5, 2027.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor Realty”) (NYSE: ABR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 27, 2026 and October 30, 2026 regarding the status of problematic loans and projected unrealistic reductions in delinquencies and real estate owned balances. If you purchased Arbor Realty shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 8, 2027.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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