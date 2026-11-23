(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR”, the“Company” or“Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to report positive final drilling results from the 2026 exploration program at the Company's wholly-owned Kaycee Project (“ Kaycee” or the“ Project”), located in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. Drilling at the West Diane target intersected uranium mineralization in 13 of the final 19 holes, including 5 ft grading 0.181% eU3O8 in drillhole WD26-025 and 9.5 ft grading 0.094% eU3O8 in drillhole WD26-026 (Figure 1). The 2026 exploration drilling program is now complete, with 99 conventional mud-rotary drillholes totaling 83,085 ft drilled across the Project. 2026 Program Highlights

Higher grades highlight continued drilling success at West Diane: Thirteen of the final 19 drillholes, totaling 17,465 ft, intersected uranium mineralization grading at least 0.02% eU3O8 (Table 1). Notable results include:



WD26-025: 5 ft grading 0.181% eU3O8, including 4 ft grading 0.217% and 2 ft grading 0.300% eU3O8.



WD26-026: 9.5 ft grading 0.094% eU3O8, including 3.5 ft grading 0.158% and 2.5 ft grading 0.196% eU3O8.



WD26-032: 3.5 ft grading 0.145% eU3O8, including 3 ft grading 0.166% and 2 ft grading 0.214% eU3O8.

WD26-036: 4 ft grading 0.086% eU3O8, including 3 ft grading 0.101% eU3O8, and a separate interval of 2 ft grading 0.060% eU3O8.

Two mineralized sandstone units confirmed at West Diane: Drilling confirmed the presence of two discrete sandstone host target units within the Fort Union Formation. Uranium mineralization is variably encountered in both the upper and the lower sand units, and in one instance, in the same drillhole (WD26-032). Drilling supports assessment of resource potential: 2026 confirmation drillholes in the West Diane area will be used to validate historic drillhole data, which, in conjunction with modern drilling results, may be sufficient to support anticipated mineral resource estimation.

Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented,“Our 2026 program set out to drill ~100 holes and was a resounding success, delivering encouraging results across Kaycee. Drilling at the West Diane target had a >70% hit rate for mineralization exceeding 0.02% eU3O8, highlighting the resource potential in this historic area. We are highly encouraged by the latest results, which included the highest-grade reportable intercepts yet drilled in this area, grading as high as 0.3% eU3O8 (2 ft) within 5 ft grading 0.181% eU3O8 (hole WD26-025). Those kind of results were not isolated to one hole, with WD26-026 intersecting 9.5 ft grading 0.094% eU3O8, approaching the thickest mineralized interval reported from this year's program which we reported in October (10 ft grading 0.064% eU3O8 in WD26-012), but notably, at substantially higher Grade x Thickness. We believe these results provide a strong basis for assessing the resource potential at West Diane, which is expected to be a major focus of off-season activity at Kaycee throughout the winter and spring. Although we ended in the West Diane area, we are excited to return to the Rustler area, where we have secured an additional 1,883 acres to the north and west, positioning us to follow up on exploration opportunities we identified in this year's program. With the successful completion of the 2026 drill program at Kaycee, we look forward to digging into the data and designing the next exploration steps for the Project. We look forward to providing an update on our exploration and development strategy for the Kaycee project during the off-season, as we fully digest and integrate the data acquired in the 2026 program.” Table 1. Kaycee Significant Intercepts – October

Drillhole Intercept From (ft) To (ft) Thickness (ft) eU 3 O 8 % WD26-020 intersected 965 967.5 2.5 0.034 including 966.5 967 0.5 0.05 and 980 981.5 1.5 0.035 and 987.5 990 2.5 0.035 WD26-021 intersected 941.5 943.5 2 0.033 WD26-022 intersected 880.5 882 1.5 0.029 and 912.5 913.5 1 0.025 WD26-023 intersected 833.5 836 2.5 0.039 and 849 851.5 2.5 0.051 including 849.5 851 1.5 0.059 and 868 870.5 2.5 0.049 including 868.5 869.5 1 0.067 WD26-025 intersected 636 641 5 0.181 including 636.5 640.5 4 0.217 including 637 639 2 0.3 WD26-026 intersected 591.5 594 2.5 0.041 and 598 607.5 9.5 0.094 including 598.5 602 3.5 0.158 including 599.5 602 2.5 0.196 WD26-027 intersected 917.5 919 1.5 0.027 WD26-029 intersected 938 939 1 0.027 WD26-030 intersected 488 489.5 1.5 0.05 including 488.5 489 0.5 0.061 WD26-032 intersected 360 360.5 0.5 0.023 and 747.5 751 3.5 0.145 including 748 751 3 0.166 including 748.5 750.5 2 0.214 WD26-033 intersected 327.5 329 1.5 0.023 WD26-034 intersected 801.5 804.5 3 0.065 including 802 804 2 0.086 including 802.5 803.5 1 0.113 WD26-036 intersected 630 634 4 0.086 including 630.5 633.5 3 0.101 including 632 633 1 0.13 and 640 642 2 0.06 including 640.5 641.5 1 0.084

Notes: Drill holes reported here encountered uranium mineralization at or above a cut-off grade of 0.02% eU3O8. Uranium grades cited were calculated from gamma-ray logs measured by Hawkins CBM Logging of Casper, Wyoming, and the cited grades are“equivalent” (“e”) grades of U3O8. Hawkins CBM Logging's geophysical probe was calibrated at the US Department of Energy's Casper, Wyoming test pits in August 2026. No corrections were made for radiometric disequilibrium. Numerous comparisons of eU3O8 and chemical assays of PRB core samples indicate that eU3O8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are generally very flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses are considered to approximate or modestly exceed true thicknesses.

Figure 1. Kaycee Project Key Targets in 2026









Figure 2. West Diane 2026 Drill Holes









Kaycee Project



The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin (PRB) consists of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 36-mile mineralized trend hosting more than 110 miles of identified roll fronts (Figure 3). The Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. PUR's exploration team are undertaking the largest grass-roots ISR drill program in the United States, with upwards of 400,000 ft of drilling completed since 2023.

PUR anchors one of the strongest exploration portfolios in Wyoming, combining its Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin with Kaycee to drive one of the largest ongoing drilling programs in the state and significantly expand its presence in both of the state's major ISR-amenable uranium districts.

Figure 3. PUR's Wyoming exploration portfolio, highlighting the Kaycee Project in the Powder River Basin and the Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin.









Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by J.J. Brown, P.G., SME-RM, PUR's Vice President Exploration, who is a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Brown has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

The drilling results cited in this news release were derived from conventional mud rotary drill holes and continuously recorded geophysical responses (gamma-ray, spontaneous-potential, and single point resistivity) from a borehole geophysical probe. All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are generally very flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses are considered to approximate or modestly exceed true thicknesses. Grades of mineralization reported were calculated from the gamma-ray logs following a procedure that was first developed in the early 1960s and is standard practice in the uranium industry. The borehole geophysical logging was carried out by Hawkins CBM of Casper, Wyoming, a highly experienced and skilled geophysical contractor with a well-established history of providing reliable and accurate data.

Other information regarding the Company's Kaycee Project, including with respect to the Quality Assurance and Quality Control measures applied during the work program can be referenced from the“Technical Report for NI 43-101 Kaycee Uranium Project, Johnson County, Wyoming USA”, dated September 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR +, at

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Premier American Uranium Inc.

Colin Healey, CEO

...

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

Twitter: @PremierAUranium



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, planned future exploration and other strategic activities, the anticipated results thereof and the anticipating timing for reporting of such results and planned activities; future prospects for exploration; potential for mineral resource identification at the Project; expectations regarding the transition to clean energy in the US; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration and other strategic activities are as anticipated, that the results from exploration activities will be sufficient to support mineral resource estimation, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, the completion, timing and results of planned exploration activities being consistent with expectations, the anticipated mineralization being consistent with expectations, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, no known mineral resources or mineral reserves, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated; changes in exploration programs based upon results; aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in the documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at



