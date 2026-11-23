MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

EyePoint, Inc. (EYPT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against EyePoint, Inc. (“EyePoint”) (NASDAQ: EYPT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 27, 2025 and August 14, 2026 regarding DURAVYU's effectiveness and its clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects. If you purchased EyePoint shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 19, 2027.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (“Build-A-Bear”) (NYSE: BBW) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 28, 2026 and August 26, 2026 regarding Build-A-Bear's fiscal 2026 financial guidance and the strength of its relationship with Walmart Inc. If you purchased Build-A-Bear shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 19, 2027.

Fervo Energy Company (FRVO)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Fervo Energy Company (“Fervo”) (NASDAQ: FRVO) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts in the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's IPO regarding material operational issues at its pilot plant and financial challenges it faced. If you purchased Fervo shares shares pursuant and/or traceable to the May 2026 IPO and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 19, 2027.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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