MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Milestone leverages MBI's existing manufacturing capabilities and operational expertise to accelerate Saxdor's growth following its acquisition earlier this year

- Production begins at MBI's Fort Pierce, Florida facility with the Saxdor 320 GTO

LOUDON, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of recreational powerboat brands, has commenced U.S. production of Saxdor Yachts, with the first three U.S. manufactured Saxdor vessels completed at the company's existing manufacturing facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. This marks the launch of U.S manufacturing for the Saxdor brand and represents a significant step in the company's strategy to accelerate Saxdor's growth and meet increasing demand in the North American market.

The U.S. manufacturing milestone follows the company's acquisition of Saxdor in March 2026, which broadened the company's portfolio into the adventure day boat category and expanded reach to new customers and international markets. Establishing domestic production demonstrates MBI's ability to utilize its existing manufacturing footprint and operational expertise to support Saxdor's growth, while advancing its broader Build, Innovate, Grow strategy.

“When we acquired Saxdor, we saw an opportunity to bring a premium, fast-growing brand into the MBI portfolio and accelerate its growth through our infrastructure and manufacturing expertise. Beginning U.S. production at Fort Pierce is a significant milestone in that strategy,” said Steve Menneto, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats, Inc.“By leveraging our current capacity and centralized sourcing capabilities, we're demonstrating the value of the MBI Advantage and positioning Saxdor for long-term success and growth in North America.”

The addition of Saxdor production is expected to increase MBI's workforce at its Fort Pierce manufacturing facility by approximately 10%, supporting continued investment in the local workforce and economy.

MBI's U.S. manufacturing footprint spans six facilities across Tennessee, Kansas, Florida and California, providing an established production network to support the company's growing portfolio of brands.

Alongside its expanded U.S. manufacturing capabilities, Saxdor is rapidly strengthening its North American dealer network, with new partnerships in Maine, Nova Scotia and Bermuda. In Maine, Saxdor's partnership with Yarmouth Boat Yard & Moose Landing Marina expands the brand's presence in a key North American boating market and supports its continued growth across the region.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit , , , , or .

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