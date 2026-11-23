(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the“Corporation”) (TSX-V: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to provide an update on its mining and milling operations at the Sleeping Giant mine for the month of October, along with the progress of work in November. This update reflects a planned slowdown in October due to a scheduled maintenance shutdown at month-end, followed by a strong restart in early November that positions the operation for a full month of sustained production. Highlights:

Mill throughput: A total of 5,581 tonnes of ore was milled in October, with mill operating availability of 89%.

Head grade and recovery: The average mill head grade was 2.05 g/t gold, while recovery reached 91.4%.

Gold production and pours: The mill produced 336 ounces of gold during the period, and 246 ounces of gold were poured as doré bars.

Gold-in-circuit inventory: At the end of October, 832 ounces of gold remained in the mill circuit inventory.

Definition drilling and underground grades: Definition diamond drilling exceeded monthly targets with 4,108 metres drilled, while longhole blasting returned an outstanding average grade of 5.00 g/t gold.

Sustained ramp-up in November (Zone 20): As of November 19, 4,070 tonnes of ore had already been mined from Zone 20, exceeding total underground tonnage mined during the entire month of October (3,080 tonnes).

Educational partnership and next-generation workforce (CFPBJ): Hosted a cohort of 10 students from the Centre de formation professionnelle de la Baie-James (CFPBJ), leading to the hiring of six apprentice miners, with a new cohort of 12 students to be welcomed starting November 25, 2026. Stable labour relations: On November 16, 2026, a new three-year collective agreement was signed, ratified by 100% of employees.

Detailed Sources and Mining Performance (October): In October, operations were impacted by a planned maintenance shutdown at month-end aimed at ensuring the reliability of the facilities. Underground and milling activities were distributed as follows: Underground mining (3,080 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au): Sourced from development headings ( 1,812 tonnes ) and longhole stopes ( 1,268 tonnes ). Underground development and hoisting: A total of 111 metres of development was completed, split between sublevels ( 85 m / 286 m), track drifts ( 18 m / 226 m) and vertical development ( 8 m / 53 m). Hoisting reached 3,334 tonnes of ore and 2,471 tonnes of waste. Diamond drilling and longhole blasting: Definition diamond drilling totalled 4,108 metres. In longhole drilling and blasting, 1,039 metres were drilled and 812 tonnes were blasted at an average grade of 5.00 g/t Au. Mill processing: The mill processed 5,581 tonnes at an average grade of 2.05 g/t Au, representing 368 ounces, with a recovery rate of 91.4% and operating availability of 89%, yielding 336 ounces of gold produced and 246 ounces poured, bringing gold-in-circuit inventory to 832 ounces.

The comparative table below summarizes key operating performance indicators for September and October:

Operating Indicator September October Net Change Tonnes milled 6,739 tonnes 5,581 tonnes - 1,158 tonnes (- 17.2%) Head grade (mill) 3.42 g/t Au 2.05 g/t Au - 1.37 g/t Au (- 40.1%) Recovery rate 94.1%

91.4%

- 2.7%

Gold production 740 oz 336 oz - 404 oz (- 54.6%) Gold poured 545 oz 246 oz - 299 oz (- 54.9%) Gold-in-circuit inventory (month-end) 741 oz 832 oz + 91 oz (+ 12.3%)



(Note: On the mining side, underground production totalled 3,080 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au in October, compared with 5,582 tonnes at 3.62 g/t Au in September, a direct reflection of the planned month-end maintenance shutdown.)

With full operations resuming in early November, the Corporation is proud to report progress at its main stopes:

Area Progress (as of November 19) Planned Production Period / Status 235-Zone 20 4,070 tonnes mined in November; remaining stope tonnage estimated in the 2023 PEA at 9,487 tonnes at 5.66 g/t Au. In production (September 2026 – January 2027). Zone 785N (915 Level) 7,454.3 m of drilling completed; 105 m to 120 m of development remaining to reach the zone (potential for 2 economic veins). 2023 PEA potential of 20,203 tonnes at 8.46 g/t Au Estimated time to access: 4 to 5 months with the current workforce.



Human Resources, Labour Relations and Vocational Training:



Signing of a new collective agreement: On Monday, November 16, 2026, a new collective agreement was signed for employees of the Sleeping Giant mine, confirming its entry into force for a three-year term. The agreement is the outcome of six days of intensive collective bargaining conducted in a spirit of openness, respect and collaboration between the parties. The new labour contract was ratified by 100% of employees, providing a stable and predictable labour relations framework for the next three years.

Vocational training and recruitment (CFPBJ): The current cohort of 10 students from the Centre de formation professionnelle de la Baie-James (CFPBJ), enrolled in the ore extraction program, will complete their training on November 24. Originally hosted at another mine site, the cohort had to continue its program in a new setting after operations at that site were paused; Abcourt stepped in to ensure the continuity and full completion of their training. With recruitment in mind, two speed-interview sessions were held with the students, following which six of the ten graduates will be hired as apprentice miners, helping to meet the Corporation's current workforce needs. Welcoming a new cohort: Abcourt will also welcome a new cohort of 12 students from the CFPBJ starting November 25, whose training program will run through March 2027. This collaboration is a valuable opportunity to help train the next generation of miners while building a pool of trained candidates to meet future recruitment needs.



Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt Mines, stated:“Although the planned maintenance shutdown at the end of October temporarily reduced our mining and milling volumes compared with September, this work was essential to ensure the long-term reliability of our facilities. The work was completed on schedule, and kudos to the teams who took part in the planned shutdown. In addition, the increase in our gold-in-circuit inventory to 832 ounces provides immediate leverage for our upcoming pours. The pace we have seen since restarting in November, with 4,070 tonnes already mined from Zone 20 in less than three weeks - exceeding our underground tonnage for all of October - confirms our ability to deliver a full month of sustained production. Furthermore, the unanimous 100% ratification of our three-year collective agreement and the hiring of six CFPBJ graduates reflect the exceptional engagement of our teams and strengthen our next-generation workforce on the ground.”

Qualified Person: Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng., President and CEO of the Corporation, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert President and Chief Executive Officer VP Communications and Corporate Development T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, ext. 456 Email: ... Email: ...



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“aims”,“expects”,“projects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“could”,“should”,“likely”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Abcourt to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Abcourt's public documents, available on SEDAR+ at . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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