Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by the City of San Diego for a 10-year, US$75 million capacity engineering and construction services contract that will help strengthen and modernize 11 dams serving more than 1.3 million residents across the region.

Under the contract, Stantec will provide engineering, environmental, design, and construction support services for long-term improvement projects across multiple state-regulated dams. The award builds on a trusted relationship with the city and expands dam improvement services that began three years ago under a $7 million capacity contract.

“Our decades of experience delivering dam engineering services give Stantec a deep understanding of the technical, operational, and community considerations involved in maintaining these critical assets,” said Clayton Bock, executive vice president, Energy and Resources at Stantec.“We're proud to bring that experience and our multidisciplinary expertise to support the City of San Diego as it invests in safe, resilient water infrastructure that's fundamental to strong communities, economic growth, and quality of life.”

The City of San Diego's Public Utilities Department estimates that completing the full dam rehabilitation and modernization program could require approximately $3 billion in investment over the coming decades, reflecting both the scale of the effort and the long-term commitment required to secure the region's water future.

Building on decades of dam expertise

The new contract extends Stantec's longstanding relationship with the City of San Diego, and builds on years of collaboration supporting dam planning, engineering, geotechnical investigations, and technical evaluations in the region.

Stantec has helped deliver some of North America's most transformative dam rehabilitation and modernization projects, including the award-winning San Vicente Dam Raise for the San Diego County Water Authority. The landmark project expanded regional water storage capacity and became North America's tallest dam raise at the time of its completion, enhancing water reliability for generations of Southern Californians.

Learn more about Stantec's work in dam engineering.

About Stantec

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before.

We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. ​Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. ​

Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do-from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure. ​

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible.​

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as may be required by law, Stantec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.