Shorthunt identifies a short drama from a single screenshot

Shorthunt launches the first AI micro-drama finder. Drop in one screenshot and get the title plus the apps streaming it, across 100,000+ dramas.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shorthunt has launched the first AI micro-drama finder, a web app that names a vertical micro drama, also known as a short drama, from a single screenshot. It returns the title and the apps streaming it in seconds. At launch, Shorthunt covers more than 100,000 micro dramas across 13 overseas platforms, including ReelShort, DramaBox, ShortMax, GoodShort, ShortPeak, NetShort and FlexTV.Micro dramas have become one of mobile entertainment's fastest-growing formats, and most viewers find them by accident. Clips spread across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, usually with no title and no hint of which app carries the series. A few gripping seconds can leave a viewer hooked, with no way to track down the full drama beyond digging through comment threads.Shorthunt works from the image itself. Users upload, paste or drag in a still or a paused frame, and Shorthunt's AI matches it to the right drama. It shows the title and every platform that lists it. Watch buttons go straight to the app that carries the series, and where a free preview exists, those episodes play right on the drama's page on Shorthunt.Shorthunt also answers the question that follows: what will it cost to finish? Many micro-drama apps offer the opening episodes free, then charge to unlock the rest. Where the figure has been checked, Shorthunt shows the listed price to finish a series on each platform. It also publishes platform charts, ranking each app's top titles by real views on that app."Micro dramas have exploded on mobile, but finding a drama someone saw for five seconds in a feed is still nearly impossible," said Ryan Mitchell, founder of Shorthunt. "We built Shorthunt so one screenshot is all it takes to get the title and keep watching."Shorthunt is available now on the web at shorthunt.About ShorthuntShorthunt is the first AI micro-drama finder. It names a micro drama (short drama) from a single screenshot and shows which overseas apps stream it, along with the listed price to finish when that figure has been checked.

Ryan Mitchell

Shorthunt

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Shorthunt Launches the First AI Micro-Drama Finder: One Screenshot, Instant Title News Provided By Shorthunt November 23, 2026, 11:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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