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New e-commerce experience helps pressure washing professionals automate supply purchases, maintain inventory, and keep their businesses operating efficiently.

- Ty Schell - CEOPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PowerWashing, a growing online destination for professional power washing equipment, supplies, and contractor resources, announces the launch of its redesigned online shop and the introduction of recurring supply ordering capabilities designed specifically for the pressure washing industry.The updated Power Washing Shop delivers a modernized shopping experience, improved product discovery, and a streamlined purchasing process for contractors seeking reliable access to professional-grade equipment, replacement parts, cleaning chemicals, and essential Power Washer Supplies.A major component of the platform's expansion is its recurring ordering functionality, allowing contractors to schedule repeat purchases of frequently used products and maintain a consistent supply of inventory without manually placing the same orders each time.“Our goal is simple: make it easier for contractors to get the supplies they need, when they need them, so they can focus on growing their business,” said Ty Schell, Founder and CEO of PowerWashing.Helping Contractors Keep Their Warehouses StockedFor professional pressure washing businesses, inventory management is an essential part of daily operations. Running out of cleaning chemicals, replacement nozzles, hoses, fittings, or equipment components can result in unnecessary downtime, delayed projects, and lost revenue.PowerWashing aims to simplify this process by introducing scheduled supply ordering that allows contractors to plan their purchases around their operational needs.Rather than waiting until critical supplies are depleted, contractors can establish recurring orders for eligible products and maintain a more predictable replenishment schedule.The new functionality is designed to help businesses schedule recurring purchases of commonly used supplies and replacement parts, reduce the administrative time spent placing repetitive orders, maintain more consistent warehouse and truck inventory, improve purchasing predictability, and minimize service interruptions caused by unexpected supply shortages.The result is a more convenient purchasing experience for independent operators, growing pressure washing companies, and businesses managing multiple crews or service locations.A Modern Power Washing Shop Built for Industry ProfessionalsIn addition to its recurring ordering capabilities, PowerWashing has introduced a refreshed e-commerce design focused on usability, accessibility, and product discovery.The redesigned platform makes it easier for contractors to explore professional equipment, compare available products, and purchase the supplies needed to support their daily operations.From commercial pressure washers and surface cleaners to replacement components and cleaning accessories, the online store is designed to serve as a centralized purchasing destination for professionals throughout the United States.The improvements reflect PowerWashing's broader commitment to building a digital ecosystem that supports the operational and purchasing needs of the power washing industry.Connecting Equipment, Supplies, and Pressure Washing ServicesPowerWashing is developing a broader industry platform that connects equipment purchasing with contractor visibility, business resources, and Pressure Washing Services.Beyond its online shop, the website provides a contractor directory and additional resources intended to help pressure washing professionals expand their businesses and connect with customers.By bringing these resources together under one recognizable industry domain, PowerWashing is working to create a more integrated experience for contractors who need access to equipment, supplies, and business growth opportunities.The company's long-term vision is to make PowerWashing a destination where contractors can purchase equipment, replenish inventory, discover industry resources, and access tools that support business development.Supporting the Next Generation of Pressure Washing BusinessesAs professional exterior cleaning companies expand their operations, efficient purchasing and inventory management become increasingly important.Recurring supply orders represent another step toward simplifying the business side of the pressure washing industry.By combining e-commerce technology with industry-specific purchasing tools, PowerWashing intends to help contractors spend less time managing repetitive supply orders and more time serving their customers.The company plans to continue expanding its online shopping capabilities and contractor-focused resources as part of its ongoing platform development.About PowerWashingPowerWashing is an online marketplace and industry resource platform serving professional pressure washing contractors, exterior cleaning companies, and equipment buyers throughout the United States.The platform combines a professional equipment and supply store with contractor directory listings, educational resources, industry news, and business development opportunities.Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PowerWashing is focused on modernizing the way pressure washing professionals purchase supplies, manage their businesses, and connect with the broader industry.Visit the redesigned Power Washing Shop:Explore the PowerWashing platform:

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PowerWashing

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PowerWashing Unveils Redesigned Power Washing Shop With Recurring Supply Orders for Contractors Nationwide News Provided By PowerWashing November 23, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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