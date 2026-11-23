JobLeads released its free job market statistics for 98 cities

The career assistant opens its job posting data to the public: quarterly hiring trends, salary bands and remote-work shares for 98 cities, free to use

HAMBURG, GERMANY, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JobLeads, the AI career assistant serving more than 20 million job seekers in 42 countries, has launched Job Market Statistics by City, a free interactive data hub.For each of the 98 cities covered, the hub shows how many new job postings appeared in the latest quarter and how that compares to the quarter before, which industries are hiring, how salaries are distributed, and how much of the market is remote, hybrid or on-site. The launch comes as job seekers navigate a market where reliable, local hiring data is hard to find, and what exists is usually built for employers, not for the people looking.The statistics are built on JobLeads' own index of online job postings, which draws on more than 400,000 sources and carries around 15 million jobs at any given time, making it one of the largest of its kind. A published methodology sits on every page. The first release already shows how differently cities behave: London recorded 544,306 new postings in the second quarter of 2026, the busiest market tracked, while the fastest growth came from a much smaller one, Manchester, New Hampshire, where new postings rose 43.6% in a single quarter.What sets the data apart is who pays for it. JobLeads is funded by job seekers, never by employers, so there are no sponsored listings or advertiser interests shaping what the numbers show. And the hub is Open Data: every chart and table can be downloaded and republished free of charge under a CC BY 4.0 license, an open invitation to journalists, researchers and creators to build their own stories on it."Employers have always had market intelligence. They know what a role pays, how many people are competing for it and how fast the market moves. Job seekers were expected to guess. With Job Market Statistics by City, anyone can check what is really happening in their city before they apply, negotiate or relocate, and it costs them nothing," says Ricardo Meneses Flores, Data Analyst at JobLeads.The hub updates every quarter as new data completes, and the roster of cities will keep growing. Journalists and researchers who want commentary, interviews, custom data cuts, or early access to future releases can reach the team at....About JobLeadsJobLeads is the AI career assistant built for job seekers across the whole career journey, redefining how they discover, prepare for, and land their dream jobs. Founded in Hamburg in 2007, it combines AI tools for job matching, resumes, and applications with personalized career support, putting power into the hands of the job seeker. More than 20 million users in 42 countries rely on JobLeads. Its team of 130 people from 33 nations works remotely and from offices in Hamburg and Timișoara.

Maryia Fokina

JobLeads

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JobLeads launches free Job Market Statistics for 98 cities worldwide News Provided By JobLeads November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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