Blue Wave Voiceover is a collective of professional voice actors serving Democratic and progressive campaigns and causes.

Josh Turek's Senate victory in Iowa renews conversations about inclusion, political leadership, and authentic representation in campaign messaging.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 midterm elections brought renewed attention to disability representation in politics following Josh Turek's election to the U.S. Senate in Iowa. The milestone also raises a broader question: whose perspectives are represented in the campaigns that shape political conversations?Blue Wave Voiceover, a collective of professional voice actors working with Democratic and progressive campaigns, advocates for authentic representation in political advertising. That includes creating opportunities for disabled professionals, including LGBTQIA+ individuals and people with other intersecting identities, to help shape the messages reaching voters.Turek, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who uses a wheelchair, defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in Iowa. He will occupy the Senate seat once held by Tom Harkin, a leading advocate for the Americans with Disabilities Act, whose work Turek acknowledged on election night. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a disabled veteran and wheelchair user, has previously highlighted physical barriers within the U.S. Capitol itself, noting the historic nature of the buildings can present accessibility challenges to lawmakers, staff, and constituents with disabilities.According to the CDC, 28.7% of U.S. adults report having a disability. Yet, in entertainment media, a 2025 study by the Geena Davis Institute and Ruderman Family Foundation found that only 3.9% of characters in the scripted television series analyzed had disabilities; just 21% of those characters were portrayed by actors with the same or a similar disability.“It's encouraging to see progress in disability representation, especially in spaces where we've historically been left out of the conversation,” said Maria Pendolino, an award-winning disabled voice actor, advocate, and Blue Wave Voiceover member.“But disability doesn't exist in a vacuum. Disabled people are of all ages, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community, people of color, and people with many different experiences and perspectives.. Real inclusion means making room for all of those identities, not just celebrating individual milestones.”Political campaigns invest heavily in messages designed to connect with diverse communities. The people hired to write, produce, and deliver those messages are part of that representation, too.“Campaigns put a tremendous amount of thought into reaching different communities, and that's important,” said Danielle Famble, President of Blue Wave Voiceover.“But we also need to think about who's behind the messaging. When you're talking about inclusion and representation, the people helping tell those stories matter, too. There are incredibly talented voice actors from all kinds of backgrounds who deserve to be part of that work.”As AI-generated voices and visuals become more common, questions about authenticity, performer consent, likeness rights, and opportunities for underrepresented creative professionals are increasingly relevant to political advertising.Blue Wave Voiceover and Pendolino also called for more intentional casting of disabled performers during the 2024 election cycle. That message remains timely as political campaigns begin planning for 2028.“What's especially meaningful to me is the connection to Tom Harkin,” Pendolino added.“Here's someone whose work helped remove barriers for disabled Americans, and now a disabled person is going to serve in that very same Senate seat. It's a reminder of how much disability advocacy can accomplish over time. I hope it encourages people throughout politics to think about where else we can open doors.”The discussion also coincides with Being Heumann, a film about disability rights leader Judy Heumann, which debuted in select theaters November 6 and on Apple TV November 13, 2026. Her story offers another reminder of the work behind advancements in disability rights.Pendolino is available for interviews and commentary on disability representation in politics, authentic representation in political advertising, and opportunities for disabled professionals in voiceover.About Blue Wave VoiceoverBlue Wave Voiceover is a collective of professional voice actors serving Democratic and progressive campaigns and causes, with talent for television, radio, streaming, and digital political advertising. Learn more at .About Maria PendolinoMaria Pendolino is an award-winning disabled voice actor and advocate based in Buffalo, New York. She narrated Against Technoableism by Ashley Shew and Disability and Political Representation by Elizabeth Evans and Stefanie Reher. Learn more at .

Stephanie Frederick

Smart Girl Marketing

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Blue Wave Voiceover Highlights Disability Representation After Historic 2026 Elections News Provided By Smart Girl Marketing November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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