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New Accredited Aircraft Dealer and Five Products and Services Members Expand Association's Business Aviation Expertise

- Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) welcomes a new IADA-Accredited Dealer and five new IADA-Verified Products and Services Members.Their additions further strengthen IADA's network of leading business aviation professionals serving the preowned business aircraft marketplace. The newest members bring expertise in aircraft sales and acquisitions, aviation law, aircraft maintenance, charter operations and aviation insurance, expanding the resources available to aircraft buyers, sellers and owners worldwide."These new members reflect IADA's continuing commitment to bringing together the most experienced and respected professionals in business aviation," said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. "Each organization brings specialized knowledge and capabilities that improve our association and help aircraft buyers and sellers navigate increasingly complex transactions with confidence."IADA Accredited Dealers are a select few that have earned membership in the International Aircraft Dealers Association by meeting rigorous standards that ensure only the most respected and experienced dealers become IADA Members. IADA's singular accreditation and verification processes are designed to ensure that members meet demanding standards of professionalism, integrity and industry expertise."Our members share a commitment to transparency, ethical business practices and exceptional client service," Seno added. "By expanding our network of accredited dealers and verified products and services providers, IADA continues to elevate professional standards throughout the global business aircraft resale industry."IADA-Accredited DealerVertical Jet Sales – A Texas-based aircraft brokerage and advisory firm specializing in preowned business aircraft sales, acquisitions and consulting services.IADA-Verified Products and Services MembersHunton Andrews Kurth LLP – An international law firm providing legal services for business aircraft acquisitions, sales, financing, leasing and other aviation transactions.OnFlight, Inc. – An Embraer-focused aviation services company providing aircraft maintenance through an Embraer Authorized Service Center, along with aircraft charter services.Parrish-O'Neill & Associates Inc. – An aviation insurance specialist providing customized insurance coverage and risk management services for aircraft owners and operators.Thornton Aviation – A Southern California-based aircraft maintenance provider offering inspections, repairs, avionics upgrades, engine services and aircraft modifications.Travers & Associates – An aviation insurance agency offering aircraft hull and liability coverage, commercial and corporate aviation insurance and other specialized insurance products.About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to .

Jim Gregory for IADA

James Gregory Consultancy llc

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New Members Join IADA News Provided By November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry



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