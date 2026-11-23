Dr. Julio E. Pabon: SRQ Magazine's Top Doctor Fertility Specialist 2026

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Dr. Julio Pabon leads the Fertility Center And Applied Genetics Of Florida clinic

Sarasota fertility specialist recognized in SRQ Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors Peer Review, an honor he has held since 2013

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Julio E. Pabon, MD, FACOG, Medical and Laboratory Director of Fertility Center & Applied Genetics of Florida, has been named a 2026 Top Doctor in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility by SRQ Magazine.The recognition comes from the magazine's annual peer review, in which physicians nominate colleagues they trust. Dr. Pabon has been a Top Doctor honoree since 2013.Dr. Pabon is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist located on the Florida's Gulf Coast and serving the entire state of Florida. He has spent decades diagnosing and treating infertility in both women and men, performs outpatient microsurgical tubal reversals, and leads a clinic with its own in-house embryology and andrology laboratories.Reproductive genetics has been central to the clinic's work for more than two decades.Fertility Center & Applied Genetics of Florida has performed preimplantation genetic testing since 1999, and Dr. Pabon's research advanced embryo-culture technology.“I take a personal and personalized approach to fertility care,” said Dr. Pabon.“If you're hoping to become a parent, we'll talk through your options together and figure out what makes sense for you. It's highly personalized. Our Fertility Center offers comprehensive fertility testing and treatment for women and men, including IVF, preimplantation genetic testing, fertility preservation, and outpatient microsurgical tubal reversal.”Dr. Pabon graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and Baylor College of Medicine.He completed his OB-GYN residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston and his fellowship training at the University of Louisville.The full honoree profile appears in SRQ Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors feature.About Fertility Center & Applied Genetics of FloridaFertility Center & Applied Genetics of Florida is a private fertility and reproductive genetics clinic with in-house embryology and andrology laboratories.Led by Julio E. Pabon, MD, FACOG, the clinic provides IVF, preimplantation genetic testing, fertility preservation, male and female infertility care, and microsurgical tubal reversal.The clinic combines advanced reproductive technology with individualized, personal care for patients pursuing parenthood.

Julio E. Pabon, M.D., F.A.C.O.G.

Fertility Center & Applied Genetics of Florida

+1 941-342-1568

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Dr. Julio E. Pabon Named a 2026 SRQ Top Doctor in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility News Provided By POWER DIALOG November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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