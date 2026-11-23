CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with CU InSpace, Carleton University 's Rocketry Engineering Design Team, to support the design and development of high-powered rockets and hybrid rocket engines.

“CU InSpace is an impressive, student-led engineering initiative that continues to push the boundaries of innovation and aerospace technology,” said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.“We're excited to support these talented students as they take on increasingly ambitious engineering challenges and help advance the future of rocketry.”

CU InSpace is comprised of more than 100 undergraduate students dedicated to designing, building, and launching high-powered rockets and custom hybrid rocket engines. Since 2015, the team has launched 12 rockets at the International Rocket Engineering Competition and Launch Canada. Its first hybrid-powered rocket, Quarter Pounder, launched in 2025, followed by Iced Cappogee this past summer, which reached more than 39,000 feet, setting a Canadian hybrid rocket altitude record and marking the team's highest launch to date.

“We are excited to partner with Valworx as we continue to expand our hybrid rocket capabilities,” said Nathan Huber, Propulsion Team Lead for CU InSpace.“Valworx high-pressure ball valves and pneumatic actuators will be used for our nitrous oxide and nitrogen fill systems, as well as the primary remote dump valve for our oxidizer tank. As we upgrade our ground support equipment, these products will provide increased valve orifice capacity and improved reliability, allowing us to develop larger engines and pursue even more ambitious rocket designs.”

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, including stainless steel, brass, and PVC ball valves, butterfly valves, and sanitary valve products. Valworx offers free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online product documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-branded products are trusted and preferred by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, delivering the price, availability, and performance customers expect. For more information, visit .

About Carleton University

At Carleton University, we push boundaries, challenge perspectives, and turn knowledge into action. Rooted in Canada's capital, we connect world-class researchers, industry leaders and over 30,700 students to tackle the most pressing global concerns. Through collaboration and innovation, we don't just seek answers - we create solutions that shape a more sustainable, prosperous future.

The Rocketry Engineering Design Team, CU InSpace, at Carleton University is a team of over 100 dedicated students designing and building high-powered rockets and hybrid rocket engines. This summer we launched two rockets, the first was to 24 000 ft at the International Rocketry Engineering Competition in Midland, TX, achieving top speeds of over Mach 2. The second rocket was propelled by our custom hybrid rocket engine and flew to over 39 000 ft at Launch Canada in Timmins, ON, achieving second place overall. As we work to fly higher and build larger engines, we have been improving our fill system for our hybrid engine. For more information, visit

Caroline Crowe

Valworx, Inc.

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Carleton University and Valworx Announce Partnership to Advance Hybrid Rocket Engine Development News Provided By Valworx, Inc. November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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