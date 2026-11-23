AI-generated editorial illustration of financial-document review. The scene and documents are illustrative, not an actual customer case or product screenshot.

The update identifies cross-page inconsistencies, assesses scanned documents and explains findings while addressing unsupported fraud alerts.

- Andrii Patiutka, Founder and CEO, TrueDocWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrueDoc Inc. announced an update to its proprietary AI-powered document fraud detection platform, designed to identify hidden inconsistencies across multi-page records, assess potential visual manipulation and provide evidence-supported findings for further review.The update expands the platform's ability to assess a document as a whole, including scanned and image-based files, while addressing unsupported fraud alerts on genuine records. Users receive an explanation of material findings and references to the relevant document evidence.In controlled internal testing, TrueDoc reports that the updated technology identified material financial contradictions in a 10-page flattened document and provided supporting evidence references. Additional tests corrected previously reproduced false-positive findings on genuine documents. These company-reported evaluations illustrate tested behavior; they do not establish an overall detection or false-positive rate."At TrueDoc, we're building technology that looks deeper. It can recognize inconsistencies across pages, examine visual details, and question suspicious findings instead of blindly accepting them," said Andrii Patiutka, Founder and CEO of TrueDoc.Document-wide assessmentImportant discrepancies can involve information spread across several pages. TrueDoc is designed to flag material inconsistencies across a document and identify potential visual manipulation, with findings that reviewers can examine in context.The platform supports digitally generated documents, scanned records and flattened PDFs, including files without selectable text. Its reports help users locate relevant evidence and understand why a finding requires attention.Clearer findings, including uncertaintyA fraud warning can have consequences for legitimate customers and businesses. TrueDoc's update addresses unsupported alerts and provides clearer distinctions between supported discrepancies, document-reading errors and unresolved questions.The platform delivers a risk score, explanatory findings and indications of what requires additional review. This gives users a basis for follow-up, including seeking clarification or confirmation from the document issuer."We want businesses to have more than a warning. We want them to understand why that warning exists," Patiutka said.Supporting trust in digital recordsTrueDoc supports bank statements, paystubs, identity documents, invoices, receipts, employment letters and business correspondence. These records can influence lending, insurance, employment verification and business payments.In a February 2026 announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice reported that the operator of OnlyFake pleaded guilty in a case involving more than 10,000 digital fake identification documents. According to prosecutors, the documents enabled users to bypass identity checks at banks and cryptocurrency exchanges.Businesses and individuals can explore the platform through the TrueDoc fake document checker. Interviews and product demonstrations are available upon request through the media contact accompanying this release.About TrueDocTrueDoc, developed by TrueDoc, Inc., is an AI-powered document fraud detection platform serving businesses and individuals. Its proprietary technology helps identify potentially manipulated documents and explain material inconsistencies through evidence-supported findings. Results depend on document quality and available evidence. Findings support informed decisions and additional review; they do not replace confirmation from official document issuers or guarantee detection of every form of manipulation.

Amit Gaud

TrueDoc, Inc.

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TrueDoc Unveils Multimodal AI to Detect Hidden Document Manipulation News Provided By TrueDoc, Inc. November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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