Commercium - The Silk Route Empires - Board Game

Commercium game being played

The upcoming board game explores commerce among four ancient empires, combining merchant abilities, resource management, and strategic objectives.

- David YoungVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Timdara Games has announced "Commercium – The Silk Route Empires", a historical strategy board game set during the first century AD. The game is being prepared for a crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound in 2027.Designed for two to five players, Commercium places participants in the roles of merchants operating across four major civilizations of the ancient world: the Roman, Parthian, Kushan, and Han Empires.Players acquire and transport goods associated with different regions, employ merchants with specialized abilities, and compete for access to limited resources and opportunities. The game combines unit placement, resource management, and individual objectives within a shared economic environment.Historical Setting and GameplayThe game's setting draws on the networks of commercial exchange that connected the Mediterranean, Central Asia, India, and China during the first century AD. These networks, collectively known today as the Silk Routes, facilitated the movement of goods and ideas between regions separated by thousands of miles.Commercium incorporates goods associated with these historical exchanges into its gameplay. Players move between empires, purchase and sell goods, and allocate their merchants to different activities.A central feature is the selection of individual objectives. Players decide how many objectives to pursue, balancing the potential rewards against penalties for objectives they fail to complete.The game also includes merchants with different abilities and changing global objectives. These elements are intended to vary the strategic decisions available from one session to another.Although players compete for resources and opportunities, the design emphasizes friendly competition rather than direct attacks between participants.Development and Public DemonstrationsCommercium has undergone development and playtesting with tabletop gaming groups. Most recently, Timdara Games demonstrated the game at RiverCon, DollarCon, BurgQuest, Reston Plays Games, and various venues hosted by Break My Game.Feedback from these events has informed the continuing development of the game, including its rules, components, and presentation.Planned Crowdfunding CampaignTimdara Games is preparing a crowdfunding campaign for Commercium on Gamefound, currently anticipated for early 2027. The project has an upcoming campaign page containing information about gameplay, components, and the game's development.Additional details about the campaign schedule and production plans will be announced as development progresses.About Timdara GamesTimdara Games is a Virginia-based tabletop game publisher developing strategy games that combine historical themes with interactive decision-making. Commercium – The Silk Route Empires is among its current projects.Additional information is available at Board Game Geek or the Timdara Games website where you can also subscribe to the game development newsletter.

David Young

Timdara Games

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Commercium: The Silk Route Empires | 3-Minute Game Overview

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Timdara Games Announces Commercium, a Historical Strategy Board Game Set on the Silk Routes News Provided By Timdara Games November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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