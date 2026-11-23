HealRWorld x Creditsafe

New data capabilities combine global business credit information with proprietary sustainability intelligence; re-examining SME risk and creditworthiness.

LONDON/ NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HealRWorld (HRW), a global sustainability intelligence and fintech platform, today announced the launch of its strategic partnership with Creditsafe, a global leader in business credit information and insights. The partnership makes HealRWorld's proprietary sustainability intelligence available to Creditsafe clients, enabling businesses to incorporate sustainability indicators and insights into small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) assessments alongside traditional credit and business information.

With information on more than 430 million businesses across 200+ countries and territories, Creditsafe provides a global foundation for business credit and risk assessment. Through the partnership, Creditsafe clients can access HealRWorld's sustainability data, sustainability assurance rankings, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) mapping and country-level risk intelligence, bringing additional context to SME creditworthiness, resilience and growth opportunities.

The new capabilities are designed to integrate into existing business intelligence workflows through APIs and batch-file delivery, including through Creditsafe's Check and Decide product.

Bringing Sustainability Evidence into Credit Decisions:

SMEs are fundamental to economic growth, employment and local communities worldwide. Yet traditional credit assessments often provide limited visibility into sustainability practices and resilience factors that may influence a business's long-term performance.

HealRWorld's proprietary intelligence combines sustainability information from hundreds of certifiers and verifiers, business-level data and AI-enabled analysis. Its methodology maps relevant indicators to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and incorporates sustainability assurance evidence into structured business assessments.

HealRWorld's research has identified stronger credit performance among sustainable businesses in the datasets studied, supporting further evaluation of how sustainability intelligence can complement conventional credit models.

New Data Availability and Integration:

Through the partnership, Creditsafe clients can incorporate sustainability indicators into SME risk assessments, evaluate sustainability assurance rankings, access SDG-aligned intelligence and country-level risk context, and integrate data through APIs and batch files, including Creditsafe's Check and Decide offering.

The partnership aims to make sustainability a practical input into business intelligence, risk management and capital allocation rather than a separate reporting exercise.

Advancing a More Inclusive Approach to SME Finance:

By combining global business credit coverage with specialized sustainability intelligence, the organizations aim to help financial institutions, investors and businesses better understand sustainable SMEs and explore opportunities to improve risk assessment and access to capital.

“Sustainability intelligence needs to become part of how the world evaluates business risk and opportunity,” said Michele Bongiovanni, CEO/Founder, HealRWorld Inc.“Our partnership with Creditsafe helps bring this vision into the workflows that businesses and financial institutions already use. By combining traditional credit intelligence with verified sustainability evidence and our research into the relationship between sustainability and creditworthiness, we aim to help the market develop a more complete and actionable understanding of SMEs around the world.”

“We're excited to partner with HealRWorld. Our customers increasingly want to understand more than a company's credit risk. Combining HealRWorld's sustainability intelligence with Creditsafe's business data gives them additional context around how companies operate and the ability to incorporate sustainability insights into their decisioning workflows. Together, we're making it easier to bring sustainability considerations into everyday business decisions,” said Steve Carpenter, COO, North America, Creditsafe.

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld is a global sustainability intelligence and fintech platform focused on helping businesses and financial institutions identify, assess and support sustainable SMEs. Through proprietary data, sustainability rankings, SDG mapping and analytics, HealRWorld seeks to connect sustainability performance with business risk, creditworthiness and access to capital.

For more information, visit

About Creditsafe

Creditsafe is a global provider of business credit reports, company information and business intelligence, helping organizations make informed decisions about customers, suppliers and business partners.

For more information, visit

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Keneally

Marketing Director, North America

Creditsafe

...

07854364854

Lisa Roberson-Beery, VP of Relationship Management/Marketing

HealRWorld, Inc.

+1 949-680-5555

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HealRWorld and Creditsafe Form Partnership to Bring Sustainability Intelligence into Global SME Credit Decisions News Provided By HealRWorld LLC November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.