Reader Views 2026 Fiction Awards

Honoring the creativity and craft of independent authors, with cash prizes for Grand Prize winners and marketing packages for sponsored award recipients.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reader Views is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Reader Views Fiction Awards, recognizing outstanding books from independent, small press, university press, and self-published authors across a wide range of genres.Established in 2005, the Reader Views Literary Awards are designed to provide meaningful recognition to independent authors through a structured editorial evaluation process. Each entry receives a professional review and is assessed using Reader Views' established 20-point scoring system, ensuring thoughtful and consistent evaluation.This year's Fiction program attracted a strong and diverse field of submissions across general fiction, children's and young adult, poetry, short stories and graphic novels, regional and global categories, and sponsored awards. After months of review and final judging, the following books have been named Grand Prize winners. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Grand Prize honors include cash awards.2026 Grand Prize Winners, Fiction.Gold: The Great Dane by Suanne Laqueur.Silver: The Corpse Problem by Brenna Lorenz.Bronze: Mad Spiders and Fishermen by W.E. TarnowskyA complete list of category winners, finalists, regional and global honorees, and sponsored award recipients is available at:“Each year, we are impressed by the quality and range of books submitted,” said Sheri Hoyte and Susan Violante, Managing Editors of Reader Views.“The 2026 Fiction winners reflect the strength and creativity within independent publishing, and we are honored to recognize their work.”About Reader ViewsReader Views is an independent book review and author publicity platform dedicated to spotlighting quality books from independent and small-press authors. Founded in 2005, Reader Views provides professional editorial reviews, author interviews, a literary podcast, and industry-focused promotional services.Media Contact:

Sheri Hoyte

Reader Views

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Reader Views Announces Winners of the 2026 Fiction Awards News Provided By Reader Views November 23, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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