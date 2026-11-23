MENAFN - IANS) Karimnagar (Telangana), Nov 23 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remark that India is sitting on an 'economic disaster' and accused him of insulting the nation.

Saying India's economy and development are progressing on the global stage, he claimed Prime Minister Narendra is taking India to new heights as the world's fourth-largest economy.

Nitin Nabin was addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar after leading 'Maha Padyatra' as part of BJP's nationwide campaign "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy).

“Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he insults India. He claims everywhere that India's economy is facing a crisis and has suffered a disaster. Rahul ji, the reality is that India's economy and its development are advancing significantly, even by global standards. In the past, during the time when governments operated under your leadership, India was counted among the 'Fragile Five,' and its economy appeared to be among the weakest. But today, under the leadership of the nation's son and its dedicated servant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and continues to forge ahead,” said the BJP chief.

He remarked that for Congress and Rahul Gandhi, development means their own progress, their family's growth and their party's expansion, and not the progress of the nation.

Responding to the opposition's accusations regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Nitin Nabin rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft.

He alleged that the Congress and the INDI alliance sought to spread chaos by spreading lies about SIR.“Rahul ji claims that votes were stolen. Well, Rahul-ji, the votes have come to us along with the people. You can keep your 'theft.' The people are with us, and the votes are with us,” he said

The BJP chief accused Rahul Gandhi of advocating voting rights for infiltrators and stated that there is no room for this in the Constitution. "The copy of the Constitution is in your hand, but the Constitution is in our heart,” he told the Congress leader.

Nitin Nabin said in 2023 Telangana voted for a change. "The people of Telangana succeeded in toppling a corrupt government, only to realise that as one corrupt entity departed, an even more corrupt one took its place,” he said.

Alleging that the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana has become the ATM for Congress leaders in Delhi, he remarked that the countdown has begun for the present Telangana government.

“In the coming days, the BJP leadership and party workers will completely overthrow this government,” he said while exuding confidence that the BJP will form the government in Telangana.

Referring to the huge turnout in the padyatra, he said the INDI alliance couldn't fill up Ram Leela Maidan, but BJP workers gathered 10 times more people in Karimnagar and at more than 200 locations across the country.

Nitin Nabin exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for another term in 2029.“Some people claim that Modi ji will not come to power again, but I want to tell them that Modi ji is not going anywhere. In 2029, you will see Modi ji once again at the ramparts of the Red Fort."

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and state BJP president Ramchander Rao also addressed the public meeting.