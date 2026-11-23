MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Senior officials from security and intelligence agencies on Monday reviewed the overall security grid across the Kashmir Valley, emphasising real-time intelligence sharing, heightened area domination, and winter operational preparedness.

Officials convened the comprehensive review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir in Srinagar, with representatives from multiple security and intelligence formations assessing deployments across the plains, forested belts, and higher-altitude regions.

During the deliberations, officials stressed strengthening inter-agency coordination and maintaining a proactive posture to counter emerging security challenges.

Officials focused on adapting ground operations to harsh winter conditions, as sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall complicate night patrolling, surveillance, and logistics across snow-covered mountain passes and key highways.

Security forces have stepped up joint area domination exercises in view of seasonal shifts.

Army units and Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are conducting intensified patrols in sub-zero conditions along highways and high-altitude stretches to maintain vigilance.

In addition to counter-terror preparedness, the Kashmir Zone Police have initiated winter security reviews aimed at preserving law and order, ensuring visitor safety in snow-bound meadows and mountain routes, and keeping essential public services accessible to residents during the colder months.